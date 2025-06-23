Lemhi Hole Access Site moving to day-use only July 1
The access site's bathroom will still be accessible to the public.
Other nearby access sites that allow overnight camping include Carmen Bridge, Bobcat Gulch, Redrock, 4th-of-July, Waddington, Colston, and Deer Gulch.
For more information, please contact the Salmon Region Office at (208) 756-2271.
