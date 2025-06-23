Sage-grouse hunting season proposals available for public comment through July 6
Fish and Game is seeking comments on the 2025-2026 sage-grouse harvest seasons and tag proposals. Staff are proposing an increase in sage-grouse tags offered for the 2025 hunting season. Statewide, total tags numbers slightly increased over 2024.
Proposed dates include:
- Sage-grouse General Season all zones: Sept. 20 – Oct. 31, 2025
- Sage-grouse Falconry Season all zones: Aug. 15, 2025 – March 15, 2026
Hunters and other interested parties can comment on the public comment webpage until Sunday, July 6 at midnight.
The sage-grouse tag allocation is designed to limit harvest to less than 10% of the fall population index in each of 12 reporting zones. In each zone, a fall population index was calculated based on spring 2025 lek counts and estimates of adult females and juvenile production.
Most sage-grouse populations fluctuate naturally in approximately 10-year cycles, and Idaho sage-grouse are currently in the upward portion of that cycle.
To generate proposed 2025 tag numbers for each zone, department staff used a targeted harvest of 5% of the fall population index and the prior 3-year average harvest success rate in each zone. The change in tag numbers between 2024 and 2025 reflects both the increase or decrease in male sage-grouse counted on leks in spring 2025 in each zone and the prior 3-year average zone-specific harvest success rate.
