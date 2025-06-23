Theis Nordahl on NoPayn.io’s Transparent Payments and Sustainable Fintech

ASNIèRES-SUR-SEINE, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In conversation with Xraised, Theis Nordahl explains how NoPayn.io is transforming high-risk fintech with transparent, low-cost, and eco-conscious payment solutions.

Transforming the Payment Landscape for High-Risk Merchants

In an exclusive interview with Xraised, Theis Nordahl, founder and director of NoPayn.io, breaks down how his company is reshaping the payments ecosystem for high-risk industries like gaming, tobacco, nutraceuticals, and online dating. As a seasoned fintech expert with a background in technology and multimedia design, Nordahl brings a fresh perspective to an industry known for complexity and hidden fees.

“Our mission with NoPayn.io is to simplify the high-risk payment experience through transparency and competitive pricing,” Nordahl explains. “We remove the friction merchants usually face with third-party gateways and instead offer a seamless, cost-effective solution.”



A Freemium Gateway Built for Real-World Challenges

NoPayn.io stands out with its freemium model, allowing businesses to access a reliable payment gateway without setup or subscription fees. With only a base transaction cost, it’s disrupting the payments market by providing real value to merchants.

“Our innovation lies in accessibility,” says Nordahl. “We created NoPayn.io because the traditional PSP space lacked affordable and honest options for high-risk sectors. We don’t hide fees—we lower them.”



A Strategic Partnership with Rapyd and Global Efficiency

As an official partner of Rapyd, NoPayn.io leverages a global fintech infrastructure to offer merchants worldwide reach without sacrificing local expertise. With minimal physical presence in Tallinn, Aalborg, and Paris, the company uses Estonia’s digital-first model to maximize efficiency and client savings.

“Partnering with Rapyd gave us the scalability and support we needed to serve clients across borders,” Nordahl shares. “But what sets us apart is that we adapt our technology to specific compliance needs, like Denmark’s age-verification law. We even built a Shopify app to make that easier.”



Pioneering Sustainable Fintech with Tree Planting Per Transaction

Sustainability is more than a buzzword at NoPayn.io—it’s a core operational principle. As a CO₂-negative company, NoPayn.io plants trees for every transaction it processes, leading by example in eco-conscious payments.

“Sustainability and transparency go hand-in-hand,” Nordahl emphasizes. “We wanted NoPayn.io to be the kind of innovation that’s good for both business and the planet.”



Looking Ahead: Compliance, Customization, and Continued Disruption

As Nordahl outlines future plans, it's clear NoPayn.io is just getting started. “We’re doubling down on compliance support and looking into more automated tools for industry-specific needs,” he says. “Our goal is to become the default gateway for high-risk merchants who want fair pricing, fast onboarding, and expert guidance.”



Watch the Full Interview on Xraised

Don’t miss this insightful video interview with Theis Nordahl, where he dives deeper into NoPayn.io’s journey, mission, and the role of fintech in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable payment landscape.

To learn more, visit Xraised or explore NoPayn.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.