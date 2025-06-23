MEC Madoda Sambatha on smart farming drive

In a strong endorsement of youth development through agriculture, MEC Madoda Sambatha has expressed strong support for a new smart farming initiative that will empower ten young agri-preneurs from the rural village of Schaumburg, near Skeerpoort in the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality.

The launch was held last Friday, 20 June 2025, at Earth Hub Africa, where the beneficiaries officially began their journey toward earning a National Certificate in Plant Production. The initiative is led by Earth Hub Africa, in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation and Shell Downstream South Africa.

As a grassroots agri-platform, Earth Hub Africa empowers smallholder and youth-led agri-enterprises by providing land access, training, and market integration.

The smart farming programme introduces young people to modern agricultural practices, digital tools, and market-oriented farming techniques. It aligns with the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s vision of increasing youth participation in agriculture while promoting food security and economic self-sufficiency.

In his remarks, MEC Sambatha lauded Earth Hub Africa, MTN SA Foundation, and Shell SA for their ongoing commitment to developing rural communities through smart agriculture, particularly in the rural areas.

“This partnership reflects the kind of innovation and collaboration we need to truly uplift our people. These young agri-preneurs are the future of food security and economic resilience in our province,” said MEC Sambatha.

He further affirmed his Department’s commitment to working closely with MTN, Shell, and other partners to ensure continued support for the beneficiaries, including mentorship and access to departmental programmes aimed at fostering growth in the agri-sector.

In addition, MEC Sambatha used the platform to encourage both MTN and Shell to explore opportunities for expanding the smart farming initiative to other districts within the province, allowing more young people to benefit from this impactful programme.

One of the beneficiaries, Jafta Lin Boya, expressed heartfelt appreciation: “This is a life-changing opportunity. We come from a place where access to resources is limited, but today we feel seen and empowered. It is an opportunity to change our lives and our communities through farming.”

This initiative highlights the power of strategic collaboration in driving meaningful change and reinforces the Department’s belief that young people are key to unlocking the full potential of agriculture in the North West Province.

