Western Cape Infrastructure on Louis Fourie Road upgrade in Mossel Bay

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) and its appointed professional team are making good progress on the upgrading of Louis Fourie Road in Mossel Bay. This R520 million project, which is being conducted over the anticipated time period of 44 months, is the largest provincial government investment in road infrastructure in the Garden Route District Municipal area.

“While the work on Louis Fourie Road is progressing well, we are also pleased to announce other significant milestones. Since our last update, the new on-ramp from Vyfbrakkefontein Road to the N2 and the new off-ramp from the N2 to Vyfbrakkefontein Road were opened,” said Jandré Bakker, Acting Director: Operational Support at the provincial Department of Infrastructure. “This considerably improved traffic congestion at the temporary fuel station intersection. The intersection construction on the oceanside of Louis Fourie at Garret Street was completed along with the opening of the Gericke Road Link, which also eases pressure on Louis Fourie Road,” Bakker continued.

Road users should also take note of the upcoming milestones in the coming months:

The switchover to the newly constructed carriageway between Vredebest to the end of the construction limit (over the new Blinde River bridge structure) expected by mid-July 2025.

Continued works on the new alignment to the entrance of the Langeberg Mall with the new entrance becoming operational by September 2025.

Closures on the landside of the project for the construction of the intersections (like the closures at Beach Boulevard, Watson Street, Garret Street, etc.). The closure dates for these intersection upgrades will be communicated in due course.

Timeline and milestones

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, is satisfied with the progress to date. “The most recent figures up to the end of May 2025 show that R44 million of the R85 million has been spent on targeted enterprises. The target of 58 000 person-days of work is also well on its way to being reached, with the most recent verified figure standing at 35 700 person-days of work so far. This means 270 work opportunities have already been achieved, which exceeds the target of 250. The project is also making good progress in terms of its local subcontractor development programmes. Despite its challenges, the project has seen the appointment of 24 subcontract work packages in the total estimated amount of over R10.2 million thus far. The number of dedicated subcontract work packages will increase as the project progresses towards the completion of the major structures and layer works.”

“The latest project progress report indicates that it is currently at 66% complete. This project is still on track to be completed by the end of the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year,” Minister Simmers added.

Concerns and inconvenience to road users

The DOI is well-aware of the inconvenience the roadworks is causing. Louis Fourie Road was already under significant strain due to heavy traffic volumes – one of the main reasons for the upgrades. Driving through an active construction site is challenging. However, apart from the loss of some traffic flow capacity at certain intersections, the road has remained a single lane, two-directional roadway for traffic throughout the construction period.

“I have noted the comments by the public of ponding along the new section which went in use at the end of April 2025 but road users should remember that the final asphalt surfacing will only be instated towards the end of the project which will align the road level to the drainage structures,” said Minister Simmers.

Thanking road users for their patience

The DOI once again thanks road users for their patience during the construction period. “We remain confident that the long-term benefit will out-perform the short-term inconvenience of road users and that the investment in infrastructure will unlock even more economic opportunities,” Minister Simmers concluded.

Enquiries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

Cell: 082 431 0068

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Celeste Nell

Acting Head of Communication

Department of Infrastructure

Cell: 021 483 8067

E-mail: Celeste.Nell@westerncape.gov.za

