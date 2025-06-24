Cydome Announces Strategic Partnership with MarineNet to Enhance Maritime Cybersecurity Offering in Japan

Cydome - We speak maritime, we do cybersecurity. Marine-Net

The partnership will provide Cydome's ClassNK-endorsed solutions with MarineNet's renowned MN-Station as a holistic IT and security management solution.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide companies with the best fortification against evolving cyber threats.” — Nir Ayalon, CEO Cydome

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cydome, a cybersecurity company with purpose-built solutions for maritime, remote facilities and critical infrastructure, is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with MarineNet Co., a premier marine IT solutions and services provider. This partnership will see, among others, Cydome's ClassNK-endorsed cybersecurity solutions integrated into MarineNet's renowned MN-Station for a more holistic IT and security management for the Japanese market.

In an era where the maritime industry faces unprecedented cyber threats, this collaboration between Cydome and MarineNet represents a shared commitment to safeguarding Japanese shipping operations and remote facilities against cyber attacks. Cydome's specialized cybersecurity solutions, renowned for their cutting-edge technology and unique fit for the specific needs of securing IT and OT in remote facilities such as maritime vessels, offshore rigs and other secluded locations, will now be accessible to a broader range of customers in Japan through MarineNet's extensive distribution network.

“We are thrilled to partner with MarineNet, a pioneer in maritime IT services in Japan. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide companies with the best fortification against evolving cyber threats. Through this partnership, we ensure MarineNet customers are equipped with the highest levels of cybersecurity protection and compliance," said Nir Ayalon, CEO of Cydome.

Marine Net will leverage its strengths and expertise cultivated through customer-oriented services in the maritime industry to incorporate cutting-edge security technologies, thereby offering more advanced responses and countermeasures as customer-oriented services.



For more information on Cydome's solutions, please visit www.cydome.io, and for further details on MarineNet's MN-Station, visit www.marine-net.co.jp.

About Cydome

Cydome is a pioneer of cyber protection and risk management for maritime and critical infrastructure operations. Its ClassNK-endorsed, RINA and ISO-certified and award-winning products secure and simplify maritime cyber operations. With Cydome, maritime and other critical infrastructure companies improve their cybersecurity posture with holistic protection for IT, OT, and communications assets in real-time, benefit from proactive, automated vulnerability scanning, simplify their cyber risk management with centralized fleet-wide control, and accelerate their maritime cyber compliance processes – all without the hassle of complex implementations and with “zero-touch” operation on board. Cydome’s unique, proprietary technology uses AI algorithms specifically trained for secluded infrastructure use cases, following standard cybersecurity frameworks such as NIST to proactively identify, protect, detect, and respond to known and unknown cyber threats – regardless of device type, communications service or vessel type.

About MarineNet Co., Ltd.:

MarineNet Co., Ltd. was established by major general trading companies, major shipping companies, and maritime-related companies. It operates network businesses, ship financing support businesses, and ship management support businesses for the shipping and shipbuilding industries, including "VoyageWatcher ship movement management service" and "MN-Station ship security support service."

