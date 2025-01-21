Cydome Announces New Full EDR Solution Enhancing Maritime Cybersecurity Platform

Cydome, a global pioneer in maritime cybersecurity, announced its maritime Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), integrated as part of the Cydome platform.

As cyber threats to marine environments and shipping companies continue to evolve, Cydome's new integrated EDR solution was designed to meet the gap and augment IT/OT protection and network security (NDR) with protection at the endpoint level.

The integration of Cydome EDR into the Cydome security and risk management dashboard (the Cydome SIEM) offers unified cybersecurity risk management that is more critical than ever. By combining Cydome EDR with Cydome’s Network Detection and Response (NDR) and vulnerability scanning as an integrated system, organizations establish a holistic defense with end-to-end visibility, rapid threat detection, and proactive risk mitigation.

Cydome Maritime EDR provides robust security monitoring, protection and response capabilities for individual assets onboard ships, offshore facilities, and on-shore locations. Its users gain in-depth visibility and protection from potential security threats, internal activities, and unpatched risks, ensuring comprehensive protection.

The integrated Maritime cybersecurity platform provides seamless, multi-layered cyber protection for individual assets, vessels, entire fleets, offshore and offices—all information in one place. Anomaly detection uses data from all protection layers, resulting in more accurate threat detection and faster response times while simplifying risk management and cyber operations.

Similar to all other Cydome cybersecurity protections, the new EDR is completely agnostic to the maker of the devices and their network configuration, connectivity providers and other third-party service providers, making it the industry’s fully independent maritime cybersecurity solution.

Key Benefits of Cydome’s EDR Solution:

- Full asset visibility for comprehensive inventory and endpoint configurations, users and activities.

- Centralized remote management actively monitors risks such as unauthorized devices, users, applications and network traffic to prevent potential threats, with all information fully integrated into the centralized Cydome security dashboard.

- Context-aware AI anomaly detection merges insights from the different protection layers (EDR, network protection, OT security and vulnerability scanning) to reduce false positives and identify threats that can only be detected by correlating between protection layers.

- Proactive protection and faster incident response. Cydome’s EDR adds proactive response tools, such as antivirus, remote isolation capabilities, proactive patch management, and active threat blocking.

- Unbiased protection. Cydome’s solution encircles all maritime assets, indifferent to the diversity of connectivity options and third-party devices or services, ensuring consistent protection.

“Fragmented cybersecurity solutions leave shipping companies vulnerable to sophisticated attacks, as limited visibility across endpoints and networks onboard vessels hinders effective threat detection and response,” said Alon Ayalon, VP R&D of Cydome. “This lack of integration not only increases the risk of operational downtime but also exposes critical systems to breaches that can compromise cargo, crew safety, and business reputation.

By integrating a full EDR solution as part of our Cydome platform, we were able to provide a central, unified dashboard to manage all cyber protection and risk management and improve detection accuracy.”

Cydome continues to pioneer advancements in maritime cybersecurity, empowering shipping companies and offshore facilities with the tools required to navigate safely, securely and effectively in the digital age.

For more information about Cydome's comprehensive maritime cybersecurity solutions, please visit cydome.io

About Cydome

Cydome is a pioneer of maritime-specific cyber protection and risk management. Its classification societies-approved and endorsed, ISO-certified and award-winning products secure and simplify maritime cyber protection. With Cydome, maritime companies improve their cybersecurity posture with holistic protection for IT, OT, and communications assets in real-time, benefit from proactive, automated vulnerability scanning, simplify their cyber risk management with centralized fleet-wide control, and accelerate their maritime cyber compliance processes – all without the hassle of complex implementations and with “zero-touch” operation on board. Cydome's unique, proprietary technology uses AI algorithms specifically trained for maritime use cases, following standard cybersecurity frameworks such as NIST to proactively identify, protect, detect, and respond to known and unknown cyber threats – regardless of device type and make, communications service providers or vessel type.

