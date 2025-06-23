Submit Release
Premier’s statement on National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism

CANADA, June 23 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism:

“Forty years ago today, 329 innocent people boarded Air India Flight 182 on Canadian soil but never made it to their final destination. They were entire families, businesspeople and students with their whole lives ahead of them. Tragically, they became victims of the deadliest terrorist attack in Canadian history when a bomb exploded onboard their flight. Two baggage handlers were also killed at Tokyo’s Narita Airport when a bomb intended for another Air India flight exploded.

“Today, we remember the 331 victims, including 280 Canadians, as well as everyone whose life was cut short or forever altered by a terrorist attack. We mourn with the loved ones left behind and condemn such senseless acts of violent extremism. 

“Together, we must stand against the hate, intolerance and division that fuel terrorism. On National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, we renew our resolve to create a safer society for everyone in honour of those we have lost.”

