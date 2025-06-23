Submit Release
Jalubro Appoints Mark Reynolds as Global Director of Professional Services to Accelerate Growth

We’re thrilled to welcome Mark Reynolds to Jalubro as our new Director of Professional Services, Global. Mark brings deep expertise in legal transformation — having worked extensively with HighQ, Contract Express, Legal Tracker and most recently, CoCouns

Mark Reynolds joins Jalubro to strengthen global delivery, expand client success and drive next-gen legal transformation.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jalubro, a leading global provider of legal technology and digital transformation services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mark Reynolds as Director of Professional Services, Global.

This strategic hire reinforces Jalubro’s commitment to scaling its global operations and delivering high-impact legal transformation solutions to clients globally.

Mark Reynolds brings a wealth of experience from across the legal tech landscape, having worked extensively with platforms including HighQ, Contract Express, Legal Tracker and CoCounsel. His impressive background spans law firms, corporate legal departments and product and solutions teams, positioning him uniquely to lead Jalubro’s next phase of professional services growth.

Mark’s addition will play a crucial role in Jalubro’s broader mission: to empower legal departments and law firms with technology solutions that are not only powerful, but also practical, scalable and sustainable.

As Director of Professional Services, Global, Mark will guide Jalubro’s consulting and implementation teams, enhance operational excellence and support strategic initiatives designed to drive client success at scale. The team at Jalubro is excited to welcome Mark and looks forward to the innovative perspectives and leadership he will bring.

