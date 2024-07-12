Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,757 in the last 365 days.

Jalubro continues to increase headcount and becomes one of the fastest growing Legal Technology consultancies globally

Jalubro announces appointment of New Sales Director and Head of Market Development for ANZ region

AUSTRALIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jalubro, a leading global legal technology consultancy and solution provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clare Dengate Thrush, as the new Head of Sales & Market Development for the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.

With over 10 years of experience across a range of industries, and expertise in the legal and finserv industries, Clare brings extensive knowledge and a proven track record of success in driving sales growth and market expansion. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the sales operations and market development strategies in the ANZ region.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Clare to our rapidly expanding team," said Jalubro's Chief Business Office, Martin Rohde. "Clare’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our sales efforts and accelerating our market growth in the ANZ region. As a trained lawyer, she will help our customers in bringing legal strategy & tech together and is another world-class addition to the Jalubro business.”

Prior to joining Jalubro, Clare held various senior new business positions at renowned companies such as Thomson Reuters & most recently, PwC.
Her strategic vision, customer-centric approach, and ability to build strong partnerships have consistently delivered exceptional results.

“I am excited to join Jalubro and lead the sales and market development initiatives in the ANZ region," said Clare. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Jalubro to further strengthen our position in the market and deliver value to our clients. The impact and growth potential for the ANZ region is exciting and as Jalubro is in a rapid growth phase, the success of the ANZ region can have a significant impact. As a sales leader, I’ll be working hard to influence revenue generation, market expansion, and overall company success. Jalubro is a dynamic group of incredible talent, and I’m excited to be in an environment where I can play a part in shaping the company’s trajectory.”

Clare was admitted as a barrister and solicitor in New Zealand in 2013 and worked as a legal advisor before moving to Australia later that year. She is admitted to the NSW Bar and has thrived in the legal tech industry ever since.

About Jalubro

Jalubro is a UK headquartered digital transformation business specialising in legal, tax and ESG technology solutions. It has operations in the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, India, Japan, USA, Mexico and Australia. With a strong focus on innovation and customer service, Jalubro helps law firms, legal departments, tax teams and corporate Boards transform their operations through the strategic sourcing, development, implementation and management of tax, legal and ESG technology.

For media inquiries, please contact:

sales@jalubro.com
www.jalubro.com

sales
Jalubro
sales@jalubro.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Jalubro continues to increase headcount and becomes one of the fastest growing Legal Technology consultancies globally

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more