Jalubro continues to increase headcount and becomes one of the fastest growing Legal Technology consultancies globally
Jalubro announces appointment of New Sales Director and Head of Market Development for ANZ regionAUSTRALIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jalubro, a leading global legal technology consultancy and solution provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clare Dengate Thrush, as the new Head of Sales & Market Development for the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.
With over 10 years of experience across a range of industries, and expertise in the legal and finserv industries, Clare brings extensive knowledge and a proven track record of success in driving sales growth and market expansion. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the sales operations and market development strategies in the ANZ region.
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Clare to our rapidly expanding team," said Jalubro's Chief Business Office, Martin Rohde. "Clare’s expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our sales efforts and accelerating our market growth in the ANZ region. As a trained lawyer, she will help our customers in bringing legal strategy & tech together and is another world-class addition to the Jalubro business.”
Prior to joining Jalubro, Clare held various senior new business positions at renowned companies such as Thomson Reuters & most recently, PwC.
Her strategic vision, customer-centric approach, and ability to build strong partnerships have consistently delivered exceptional results.
“I am excited to join Jalubro and lead the sales and market development initiatives in the ANZ region," said Clare. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Jalubro to further strengthen our position in the market and deliver value to our clients. The impact and growth potential for the ANZ region is exciting and as Jalubro is in a rapid growth phase, the success of the ANZ region can have a significant impact. As a sales leader, I’ll be working hard to influence revenue generation, market expansion, and overall company success. Jalubro is a dynamic group of incredible talent, and I’m excited to be in an environment where I can play a part in shaping the company’s trajectory.”
Clare was admitted as a barrister and solicitor in New Zealand in 2013 and worked as a legal advisor before moving to Australia later that year. She is admitted to the NSW Bar and has thrived in the legal tech industry ever since.
About Jalubro
Jalubro is a UK headquartered digital transformation business specialising in legal, tax and ESG technology solutions. It has operations in the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, India, Japan, USA, Mexico and Australia. With a strong focus on innovation and customer service, Jalubro helps law firms, legal departments, tax teams and corporate Boards transform their operations through the strategic sourcing, development, implementation and management of tax, legal and ESG technology.
