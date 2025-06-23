Bearing Insurance Helps American Red Cross with Community Disaster Response

Bearing Insurance is proud to partner with Westfield Insurance to support the American Red Cross.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westfield has teamed up with Bearing Insurance to donate $10,500 to the American Red Cross as part of Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield’s top independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation. Donations are made to dozens of nonprofits in cities across Westfield’s national footprint.The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donations to support their top agents’ local communities. Since 2015, the Legacy of Caring program supports nonprofits focused on helping families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters – mirroring what the insurance industry does every day for their customers.“As Westfield enters our 177th year, we achieved this longevity by generations of employees and agents working together, committed to preserving and propelling our communities forward,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman. “Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment of caring that the founders of our company imagined. It’s a great feeling to link arms with our agents and make an impact.”“The team at Bearing Insurance is always seeking opportunities to volunteer and support our community,” said Carolyn Gibbons, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “We are proud and thankful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work.”“We are so grateful for the generous support to the American Red Cross,” said Shira Turner, Chief Development Officer-Virginia. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on community disaster response and help families and businesses realize short-term successes with long-lasting outcomes.”At Westfield, it’s about more than writing insurance policies, it’s about going above and beyond to help communities thrive and prosper. Offering support that reflects these values is at the core of the Westfield Insurance Foundation. Westfield is proud to partner with independent agents through the Legacy of Caring program.About Bearing InsuranceAt Bearing Insurance Group LLC., we deliver the right services, tools, and resources to safeguard our clients along their insurance journey. For over 25 years, we proudly served as Bankers Insurance - building a reputation of trust, reliability, and excellence. This transition to Bearing Insurance marks a new chapter, reflecting our continued commitment to leading, guiding, and collaborating with our clients every step of the way. Learn more at bearinginsurance.com.About WestfieldFounded in 1848, Westfield is a global leader in property and casualty insurance, delivering superior risk insights and innovative solutions to customers through a diverse portfolio of insurance products. Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of leading independent agents and brokers in the United States and specialty products through Lloyd’s of London Syndicate 1200. As a mutual insurance company with nearly 3,000 employees, Westfield has revenues in excess of $4 billion and more than $11 billion in assets. Through an endowed private foundation, Westfield gives $3.5 million annually, focusing on nonprofits that complement insurance by helping individuals, families and businesses stabilize or recover from disasters. Learn more at westfieldinsurance.comAbout the American Red CrossThe American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or www.CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.

