- Docket Number:
- FDA-2025-D-1106
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a draft guidance for industry entitled “Q1 Stability Testing of Drug Substances and Drug Products.” The draft guidance was prepared under the auspices of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). The draft guidance outlines stability data expectations for drug substances and drug products to support drug product marketing, including marketing authorization applications and, where applicable, drug master files. This draft guidance is a consolidated revision of the ICH Q1A(R2), Q1B, Q1C, Q1D, Q1E, and Q5C series of stability guidances, published November 2003, March 1996, May 1997, January 2003, June 2004, and July 1996, respectively. The revision also provides stability related guidance for product categories such as advanced therapy medicinal products, vaccines, and other complex biological products including combination products that were not previously covered under the existing stability guidances. The draft guidance is intended to provide an internationally harmonized approach to conducting and presenting data on stability testing for drug substances and drug products, as well as providing alternative, scientifically justified approaches that may be encountered due to scientific considerations and characteristics of the data being evaluated.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2025-D-1106.