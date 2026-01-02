July - September 2025 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
FDA Safety Communication was issued on November 21, 2025:
FDA Investigating Death Due to Neutralizing Antibodies to ADAMTS13 following Adzynma Treatment of Congenital Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
FDA is evaluating the need for regulatory action.
FDA Safety Communication was issued on October 28, 2025:
Immune Globulin Intravenous (IGIV) and/or Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (IGSC) Lots with Increased Reports of Allergic/Hypersensitivity Reactions
Braftovi (encorafenib) capsules
Tafinlar (dabrafenib) capsules; tablets
Zelboraf (vemurafenib) tablet
Cabometyx (cabozantinib) tablets
Cometriq (cabozantinib) capsules
Lenvima (lenvatinib) capsules
Cotellic (cobimetinib) tablets
Mekinist (trametinib) tablets; oral solution
Mektovi (binimetinib) tablets
The "Warnings and Precautions" and "Adverse Reactions - Postmarketing Experience" sections of the labeling for Elevidys were updated in November 2025 to include life-threatening mesenteric vein thrombosis.
FDA Safety Communication was issued on November 14, 2025:
FDA Takes Action on New Boxed Warning for Acute Serious Liver Injury and Acute Liver Failure Following Treatment with Elevidys and Revised Indication that is Limited to Ambulatory Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients
Firmagon (degarelix for injection)
Myfembree (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate) tablets
Orgovyx (relugolix) tablets
Orgovyx (relugolix) tablets
The "Warnings and Precautions", "Adverse Reactions" and "Patient Counseling Information" sections of the labeling were updated in December 2025 to include information about hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis.
Septocaine (articaine hydrochloride and epinephrine injection)
Mepivacaine hydrochloride injection (a particular generic product)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.