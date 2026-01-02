On This Page

Date: January 15, 2026 Time: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET

Speaker

Emily Morris, PhD

Mathematical Statistician

Office of Biostatistics

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

About the Speaker

Dr. Emily Morris is a mathematical statistician in the Division of Biometrics IV in the Office of Biostatistics at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. She provides statistical support for the Division of Rare Diseases and Medical Genetics, which reviews drugs and biologics intended to treat inborn errors of metabolism. Prior to joining the FDA, Dr. Morris received her PhD in Biostatistics from the University of Michigan.

About the Presentation

The first portion of this talk will focus on introducing some of the key challenges of designing a phase 3 trial in a rare disease setting and the ways statistics may be used to inform design decisions, and the second portion of the talk will focus on the ways adaptive design may be used to address the lack of information often faced at the design phase.

Learning Objectives

Identify at least three key challenges with the design of a pivotal study in a very rare disease. Recognize areas in which statistical expertise can inform decisions related to the challenges with designing a pivotal trial in a rare disease. Recognize what type of adaptive design may be useful to address challenges in rare disease trials

To Register

Non-FDA employees must register in:

After MS Teams Webinar registration, you will receive a link via email to access the live webinar. You must log in with the username and password created when you registered. Please pre-register at least two days before the event to ensure you receive the access link and outlook invitation for the session.

For technical assistance please contact: Rakesh.Raghuwanshi@fda.hhs.gov

Continuing Education (CE) Credit