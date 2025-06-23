Operator Injured in ATV Accident in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan G. Superchi

603-788-4850

June 23, 2025

Berlin, NH – On Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 1:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an OHRV accident with injuries on Erik’s Way in Berlin, NH. Emergency personnel from New Hampshire Fish and Game, Berlin Fire and Rescue, and Berlin Police Department responded to the nearest trail entrance. Berlin Fire and Rescue along with a Conservation Officer continued to the scene on OHRV.

Responding personnel were able to locate the riding party just off of Pipeline Trail on Erik’s Way. The injured male operator was identified as Daniel England, 57, of Hudson, NH. At the time of the crash, England was maneuvering his machine over a large group of rocks. He was launched forward into the machine, causing him to accelerate and lose control. He was ejected off of the machine and landed near the ATV. As a result, he suffered a lower-leg injury upon impact. England was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was treated by EMS personnel at the scene and transported off the trail back to an ambulance with the use of Berlin Fire and Rescue’s UTV. England was then transferred to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation.

An investigation of the accident is still ongoing, but the trail’s rocky terrain is likely to be the main contributing factor.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate safety equipment when operating OHRVs and to ride within their limits.