Operator Injured in ATV Crash in Chesterfield

June 23, 2025

Chesterfield, NH – On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single ATV accident on private property in the town of Chesterfield. A Conservation Officer responded to the scene along with NH State Police, Chesterfield Fire, and Chesterfield Ambulance crews to assist the operator.

The operator, Ryan Mark, 19, sustained injuries as a result of the accident and was transported to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.

On-scene investigation revealed that while operating on private property, Mark attempted to navigate a steep jump and was thrown from the ATV, landing on the downhill side of the jump. Mark was riding alone, and friends who were nearby responded to his calls for help, rendered aid and called 911.

OHRV operators are reminded to ride within their limits and always wear appropriate safety equipment.