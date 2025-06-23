OHRV Accident in New Durham

CONTACT:

New Durham, NH – On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that an ATV had crashed at a private residence on Old Bay Road in the town of New Durham. The operator was Kyle Goyette, who was riding his ATV without a helmet and hit a pile of rocks, rolling the ATV over and pinning himself under it. A call was placed to 911 and New Durham Police and Fire Departments along with NH Fish and Game responded to the scene. Goyette was treated and transported to the Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester for evaluation and treatment.

Goyette was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The initial investigation revealed that speed and inattention to terrain were contributing factors to this accident. NH Fish and Game recommends that safety equipment to include a helmet should always be worn when operating an ATV. No further details are available at this time.