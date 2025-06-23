Veterans Attorney David W. Magann, PA, Comments on VA Efforts to Improve Survivor Benefits

Tampa, Florida – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced a series of updates aimed at making it easier for survivors of deceased veterans to receive the benefits they are entitled to. These changes are part of an ongoing effort to address longstanding challenges in how the VA communicates with and supports surviving family members.

The first of three key updates involves moving the Office of Survivors Assistance back under the VA Secretary’s authority. The move intends to ensure stronger leadership oversight and better integration across VA programs.

The VA has also introduced a Survivor Outreach Team, which will be based in Philadelphia and tasked with providing what the department calls “white-glove” service to families applying for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC). Trained professionals will offer one-on-one support to help survivors understand eligibility and guide them through the claims process.

“These changes are a step in the right direction,” said David W. Magann, a Tampa veterans’ benefits lawyer. “Surviving spouses and dependents shouldn’t have to navigate a complicated and bureaucratic system while dealing with the loss of a loved one.”

In addition, the VA is expanding its use of automated systems to speed up DIC claims. These tools are already processing over 1,000 payments each day and are expected to improve response times for many survivors.

Magann added that too many families give up on benefits they rightfully deserve because the process feels overwhelming. “The VA still has work to do,” he said, “but efforts like this show progress toward putting families first.”

Attorney David Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran with a Criminology Degree from The University of South Florida and a Law Degree from The University of Miami. He will be your advocate working to get the benefits you have earned under the Department of Veterans Affairs. David Magann is also a social security and disability (SSI) lawyer. If you need a veteran’s benefits lawyer or social security attorney, contact David W. Magann, PA at 1.855.418.9354.

David W. Magann, PA

156 West Robertson Street Brandon, FL 33511

1.855.418.9354

https://tampaveteranslawyer.com/

Press Contact : David Magann

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.