MyPhillyLawyer Identifies 15 Dangerous Intersections Not Included in Philadelphia’s Vision Zero Plan

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – A new analysis conducted by MyPhillyLawyer, a prominent personal injury and car accident law firm in Philadelphia, has identified 15 high-risk intersections in Philadelphia that are not currently included in the city’s Vision Zero initiative. The firm’s findings, based on a thorough review of publicly available crash data from the last three years, point to urgent safety concerns in neighborhoods across the city.

Vision Zero, Philadelphia’s citywide traffic safety strategy, aims to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries by 2030. The plan prioritizes improvements at more than 90 intersections and corridors considered the most hazardous based on historical crash data and community input. However, the new analysis from MyPhillyLawyer suggests the city’s current list may miss a significant number of intersections where high numbers of accidents, injuries and near-misses occur.

The firm’s review analyzed crash reports, Philadelphia Parking Authority reports, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation records, and then cross-referenced with media coverage of accidents throughout the city. MyPhillyLawyer’s analysis of The Most Dangerous Intersections in Philadelphia uncovered 15 additional intersections that were locations of concern.

While none of these locations currently appear on the Vision Zero plan, MyPhillyLawyer’s report estimates that as many as 120 crashes may have taken place over the last three years. One of the intersections on MyPhillyLawyer’s list, Roosevelt Boulevard & Welsh Road, was the site of a tragic accident in August, which took the life of a driver and a pedestrian.

Dean I. Weitzman, managing attorney at MyPhillyLawyer, said in a statement, “We undertook this data review in response to ongoing concerns raised by our clients and members of the Philadelphia community who have been injured in traffic accidents, sometimes in locations that do not receive public safety attention. The findings show that more comprehensive and real-time data analysis is needed to ensure that safety initiatives such as Vision Zero address all of the city’s most hazardous intersections.”

Philadelphia’s Vision Zero plan, first launched in 2017, is updated periodically with citywide crash statistics, but the process for adding new intersections to the “High Injury Network” can take several years. City officials have cited limited resources and the need to prioritize areas with the most severe records of injury and death. Data from the city indicate that more than 100 people are killed or seriously injured in traffic crashes annually in Philadelphia, making it one of the nation’s most dangerous major cities for motorists and pedestrians.

MyPhillyLawyer’s findings align with concerns expressed by several local advocacy groups and neighborhood associations, which have called for more dynamic and transparent updates to the Vision Zero plan.

The law firm is not affiliated with the city’s Vision Zero task force. But the firm hopes that the findings of this report recommend increased use of temporary safety installations, such as curb extensions and flexible bollards, and calls for a review process that allows members of the public to submit intersections for evaluation in real time.

Weitzman noted, “Our hope is that this information will support ongoing efforts to make Philadelphia’s streets safer for everyone, from drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. The data show that danger does not stop at the boundaries of the High Injury Network, and neither should our commitment to public safety.”

For more details on the intersections identified and the full analysis, visit https://www.myphillylawyer.com/practice-areas/vehicle-accidents/the-most-dangerous-intersections-and-roads-in-philadelphia/.

MyPhillyLawyer is a well-established personal injury law firm serving Greater Philadelphia and the surrounding area. With years of experience and many successful settlements and jury verdicts, our personal injury attorneys are well known and respected and have recovered over half a billion dollars for our clients.

MyPhillyLawyer

1500 John F Kennedy Blvd #1410 Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 227-2727

https://www.myphillylawyer.com/

Press Contact : Media Contact

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.