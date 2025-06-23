Dennis DiChiaro Josie Awards

Dennis DiChiaro's 'Can't Call That Love' has been nominated for 'Expressive Verse Video of The Year' at The Josie Awards

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024 alone Dennis DiChiaro accumulated 3 number 1 hits and is climbing in popularity and in the charts from all around the world...He has been nominated for both 'Songwriter of The Year' and Dennis DiChiaro & The West Nashville Orchestra for "Best Rock Song By A Band" by The Josie Awards where he is also a past Songwriter of The Years Award winner.Now in 2025 his video for "Can't Call That Love" has been nominated for 'Expressive Verse Video of The Year' at The Josie Awards which take place at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee in November.The Josie Music Awards are the most respected, revered Award, and prestigious event & association in the independent music industry. This year the Josie Music Awards are celebrating their 11th year anniversary at The Grand Ole Opry.The Josie Awards honors all genres of music. They tribute songwriters, vocalists, performers, entertainers, music videos, albums, songs, music industry professionals and many other categories of independent music. Their panel of judges include musicians and music industry professionals.Dennis DiChiaro's music is being distributed by the multi award winning Colt Records , Nashville, Tennessee.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.