Dennis DiChiaro Receives 7 FPCM Red Carpet Award Nominations

7 Award Nominations

2025 is starting out as a phenomenal year for Dennis DiChiaro launched by Colt Records

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024 alone Dennis has accumulated 3 number 1 hits and is climbing in popularity and in the charts around the world. Now in 2025 he is starting out with 7 Fair Play Country Music Award nominations.Fair Play Country Music honors all genres of music. They tribute songwriters, vocalists, performers, entertainers, music videos, albums, songs, music industry professionals and many other categories of independent music. Their panel of judges include musicians and music industry professionals.Colt Records was started back in September 1998 by J.K. Coltrain and has had numerous #1 singles and has won awards as Indie Record Label of The Year in 2016, Best Country Album of The Year by The Texas CMA, 3 time Colorado CMA Album of The Years Awards and The Top Country Album of The Year in Great Britain in 2009.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.