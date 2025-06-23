AI In Drone Market projected to reach US$120.410 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 30.49%

The AI in drone market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30.49% from US$31.923 billion in 2025 to US$120.410 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the AI in drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.49% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$120.410 billion by 2030.The use of drones has become increasingly popular in various industries, from agriculture to filmmaking. However, with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the capabilities of drones are about to reach new heights. The integration of AI in the drone market is set to revolutionize the industry and bring about significant changes.AI technology has been making waves in various sectors, and now it is making its way into the drone market. With the ability to analyze data and make decisions in real-time, AI-powered drones can perform tasks with greater accuracy and efficiency. This technology allows drones to navigate through complex environments, avoid obstacles, and even make autonomous decisions based on the data collected.One of the most significant advantages of AI-powered drones is their ability to collect and analyze vast amounts of data. This data can be used for various purposes, such as monitoring crops, inspecting infrastructure, and even delivering packages. With AI, drones can quickly identify patterns and anomalies in the data, providing valuable insights for businesses and organizations.The integration of AI in the drone market is not only beneficial for businesses but also for consumers. With the use of AI, drones can be programmed to perform tasks such as search and rescue missions, disaster relief, and even medical deliveries. This technology has the potential to save lives and make a positive impact on society.The future of the drone market is undoubtedly exciting with the integration of AI technology. As this technology continues to advance, we can expect to see even more innovative uses for drones. The possibilities are endless, and the impact on various industries and society as a whole is significant. The AI revolution in the drone market is just beginning, and we can't wait to see where it takes us.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-the-drone-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI in drone market that have been covered are Folio3 Software Inc., Saiwa, Shield AI, Skydio, Lockheed Martin, Airobotics, Nearthlab, Percepto, Ayaan Autonomous Systems Pvt. Ltd. , AI Aerial Dynamics, among others.The market analytics report segments the AI in drone market as follows:• By Technology Typeo Softwareo AI-piloto Others• By Offeringso Hardwareo Software• By End-Usero Defenceo Logistics and Deliveryo Agriculture and Precision Farmingo Disaster Management and Search & Rescueo Environmental Monitoringo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Folio3 Software Inc.• Saiwa• Shield AI• Skydio• Lockheed Martin• Airobotics• Nearthlab• Percepto• Ayaan Autonomous Systems Pvt. Ltd.• AI Aerial Dynamics• Asteria Aerospace• Skylark Drones• Blue Bear Systems Research Ltd (Saab UK Ltd.)Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market • AI In Retail Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-the-retail-market • AI In The Design Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-the-design-market • AI In Gaming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-gaming-market • AI In The Operating Systems Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-the-operating-systems-market Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

