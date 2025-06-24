MontaVista Software Joins Linux Foundation Europe

MontaVista Corporate Logo

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontaVista Software, LLC, the commercial embedded Linux provider with the world’s longest track record of deployed devices today announces officially joining the Linux Foundation Europe . This partnership marks a new chapter in the company's commitment to advancing open-source solutions and fostering innovation in the Embedded and Enterprise Linux space.MontaVista Software has been a pioneer in the embedded Linux market for over two decades. Known for its robust, secure, and reliable solutions, MontaVista has consistently delivered high-quality products and services that meet the demanding long-term maintenance and technical support needs of industries such as telecommunications, medical, industrial automation, and aerospace. MontaVista now offers the same support and services for Community based Open Source distributions such as CentOS, Rocky Linux, Kubernetes, and OpenStack, among others.By joining Linux Foundation Europe, MontaVista Software aims to leverage the foundation's extensive resources and collaborative environment to further meet the ongoing needs of the Open Source Community. This partnership will enable MontaVista to contribute to and benefit from the collective expertise of the global open-source community.The collaboration with Linux Foundation Europe aligns with MontaVista's strategic goals of promoting software security and integrity, open-source development and ensuring long-term support for its products. As part of this initiative, MontaVista will actively participate in various projects and working groups within the foundation, bringing its wealth of experience and technical expertise to the table.As part of this new partnership, MontaVista Software is preparing for the upcoming EU Cyber Resiliency Act (CRA). This new legislation, effective December 10, 2024, aims to enhance the cybersecurity standards of products with digital components. The act introduces mandatory cybersecurity requirements for manufacturers and retailers, ensuring products are secure throughout their lifecycle. MontaVista's commitment to secure solutions aligns perfectly with the goals of the Cyber Resiliency Act to assist global markets using Open Source to meet these new requirements. For example, MontaVista has been investing in a system to track vulnerabilities in Open Source and its products, like the Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) Linux distribution, which will help in the implementation of the CRA within Open Source and its users.Iisko Lappalainen, Vice President of Product Management at MontaVista Software, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Joining Linux Foundation Europe is a significant milestone for MontaVista. This collaboration will enable us to leverage the foundation's resources and expertise to further enhance our offerings and contribute to the global open-source community.""We are delighted to welcome MontaVista Software to Linux Foundation Europe. Their decades of technical excellence in embedded Linux, coupled with deep expertise in vulnerability management and long-term support architectures, enhances our foundation's collaborative ecosystem significantly. This partnership brings proven technical leadership to our member community, particularly valuable as we collectively address complex industry challenges including emerging regulatory requirements." — Mirko Boehm, Linux Foundation Europe, welcoming MontaVista Software as a new member.About MontaVista Software, LLCMontaVista Software is a world leader in commercial Embedded Linux products and services, driving innovation in embedded systems for over two decades. With a focus on security, reliability, and long-term support, MontaVista delivers unmatched value to the embedded computing market, empowering customers across a wide range of industries.For more information about MontaVista, visit https://www.mvista.com *Linuxis a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries. MontaVistais a registered trademark of MontaVista Software, LLC. All other names mentioned are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners.

