MontaVista Software Named a Cisco Distinguished Supplier

MontaVista is proud to announce receiving a Distinguished Supplier Recognition award from Cisco

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontaVista Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linuxproducts and services, is proud to announce being honored, after years of co-operation with Cisco, with a Distinguished Vendor Recognition award. We at MontaVista are immensely thankful for the consideration and will continue to serve Cisco as well as all our entire customer base with the same relentless dedication to customer success.Since 1999, MontaVista Software has been helping Telecom , Medical, Mil-Aero, Industrial and Consumer Product customers embed hardened Linux to run their solutions. MontaVista’s core values to these market solutions are:1) Deep Linux architecture and design expertise to customize Linux to ensure adherence to all product requirements2) Providing world-class technical support to quickly fix critical problems3) Maintaining Linux with critical CVE and bug fix updates for 10+ yearsThese core values were originally delivered through MontaVista’s own Linux but are now also offered to non-MontaVista distributions such as CentOS, Rocky Linux, Alma Linux, The Yocto Project based Linux, and others.Supporting Quote:“Working with the telecom market has been a tremendous experience for MontaVista in driving innovation (Carrier Grade Linux) and community leadership. MontaVista is proud to be named a Distinguished Vendor by Cisco.”, said Jim Gallagher, Director of Sales at MontaVista Software, “This is a testament to our commitment to provide expertise in technical support and professional services along with high quality long-term Linux maintenance to Cisco and all our customers.”MontaVista is encouraging customers and partners to contact your local representative, or MontaVista at sales@mvista.com and/or visit www.mvista.com for more information and discussions.About MontaVista SoftwareMontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com

