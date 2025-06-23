Dress Preservation Now Offers Free Shipping on All Preservation Kits

Dress Preservation Kits

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dress Preservation, a trusted name in wedding dress care, has kicked off June with an exciting deal for brides and wedding dress owners everywhere! The company has announced that it is offering free shipping on all its preservation kits. This special promotion is designed to make preserving your treasured wedding dress easier and more affordable than ever.What’s in the Deal?Starting this June, customers will receive complimentary shipping on every order placed for every wedding dress preservation kit. Dress Preservation offers all-in-one solutions designed to help brides clean, protect, and safely store their wedding dresses in spotless condition for future generations.Whether it’s a simple, beautiful lace dress or a show-stopping voluminous gown, their cleaning and preservation kits are tailored to all styles and fabrics. Each kit includes everything you need to protect your wedding dress from environmental damage, yellowing, stubborn stains, and fabric wear.The best part is how user-friendly they are. Every kit comes with clear, easy-to-follow instructions for shipping your gown in the safest way possible.Why Now?When it comes to picking the popular months to tie the knot, June emerges as a peak wedding month, following closely behind October and September in the USA.Early summer is truly a prime time for couples to tie the knot with warmer weather, longer days, and heavenly settings for outdoor ceremonies. With more weddings happening during this time, it's the perfect moment to think about preserving your wedding dress.However, summer also brings its own set of challenges for your gown—sweat, dirt, and humidity can take a toll on delicate fabrics. That’s why now is the ideal time to preserve your dress, keeping it safe from the elements. All their preservation kits now have free shipping, so protect your cherished gown without stressing over the additional shipping costs.How to Get the Deal?To take advantage of this ongoing offer and get free shipping on all wedding dress preservation kits, just head over to their website and choose the kit that best fits your needs. This feature makes it even easier to finally check "wedding dress preservation" off your post-wedding to-do list. This way, you can give your gown the care it deserves without facing any hassle of added shipping costs.About Dress PreservationOffering expert cleaning and preservation services with over 100 years of experience, Dress Preservation is a leading provider of premium wedding dress cleaning and preservation kits. The company has helped over 3,00,000 brides to preserve their wedding gowns perfectly. Focusing on museum-grade solutions, customer satisfaction, and ease of use, the company helps brides preserve their cherished wedding gowns. Each dress is handled with care, precision, and a deep respect for its sentimental values. The result? A well-preserved gown that appears as beautiful as the day it was worn.For media inquiries, please contact:Website - https://www.dresspreservation.com Email- info@dresspreservation.comAddress - 1178 Broadway, 3rd Floor 303, New York, New York 10001 USAPhone Number- 800-581-8952Business Hours– Monday - Sunday (9 AM - 9 PM)

