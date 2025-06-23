Commodity Adhesive Tape Market anticipated to surpass US$73.446 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.23%

The commodity adhesive tape market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% from US$56.934 billion in 2025 to US$73.446 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the commodity adhesive tape market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$73.446 billion by 2030.The Commodity Adhesive Tape Market has been a key player in the global economy for decades, providing essential products for various industries such as packaging , construction, and automotive. Despite the current economic uncertainty, the market has continued to thrive and show promising growth, according to recent reports.The demand for adhesive tapes has been steadily increasing due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness. In the packaging industry, adhesive tapes are used for sealing and securing packages, while in the construction industry, they are used for bonding and joining materials. The automotive industry also heavily relies on adhesive tapes for various applications, such as attaching trim and emblems. This widespread use of adhesive tapes has contributed to the market's resilience in the face of economic challenges.One of the key factors driving the growth of the Commodity Adhesive Tape Market is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, there has been a shift towards using adhesive tapes made from renewable resources and with minimal environmental impact. This trend has opened up new opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and develop eco-friendly adhesive tapes, further boosting the market's growth.Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, the Commodity Adhesive Tape Market has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability. With the rise of e-commerce and the need for safe and secure packaging, the demand for adhesive tapes is expected to continue to rise. Additionally, the market is also witnessing a surge in demand from the healthcare industry for medical-grade adhesive tapes used in wound care and surgical procedures.In conclusion, the Commodity Adhesive Tape Market remains a vital and thriving sector in the global economy, driven by its versatility, sustainability, and adaptability. As the world continues to navigate through uncertain times, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, providing essential products for various industries and contributing to the overall economic stability.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/commodity-adhesive-tape-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the commodity adhesive tape market that have been covered are 3M, Tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, among others.The market analytics report segments the commodity adhesive tape market as follows:By type:• Packaging• Masking• Consumer & Office TapesBy coating technology• Solvent-Based• Hot-Melt• Water-BasedBy end-users industry• Consumer Electronics• Construction• Transportation & Logistics• Retail• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• 3M• Tesa SE• Nitto Denko Corporation• Intertape Polymer Group Inc.• Shurtape Technologies, LLC• PPM Industries S.p.A.• ADH TapeReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Retail and Office Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/retail-and-office-adhesive-tape-market • Solvent Based Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/solvent-based-adhesive-tape-market • Water Based Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/water-based-adhesive-tape-market • Hot Melt Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hot-melt-adhesive-tape-market • Healthcare Adhesive Tape Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/healthcare-adhesive-tape-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 