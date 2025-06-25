Noted Lawyer and Fashion Creator Kelechi Okengwu Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a woman under 40 to achieve success in one career is wonderful, but two careers, now that is truly exceptional. It is even more impressive when she has achieved her career ambitions in more than one country or top-notch firm. Kelechi Okengwu has reached that level of acclaim and it is a reason Close Up Radio named her as one of their Empowering Women in America.

Kelechi Okengwu has been an honored lawyer at Baker McKenzie LLP, one of the world’s largest firms since 2023. Her practice includes complex commercial litigation; white collar investigations and cybersecurity litigation focused on AI and related technology matters.

Kelechi was born in Nigeria and came to live in the US at the age of 10. Undergoing the naturalization process is one life event that helped spur her interest in the law. She had many doctors and physical therapists and related medical professionals in her family, but only a few were lawyers. She graduated law school from Washington University in St. Louis and has been fortunate to work at reputable firms throughout her legal career. Kelechi also clerked for a federal district court judge in Florida. She has earned recognition for her legal work by Top 100 National Black Lawyers (named one of the Top 40 under 40 ) and Marquis Who’s Who (named Top Lawyer).

Kelechi currently practices at Baker McKenzie in their Litigation and Government Enforcement Practice Group where she focuses on a broad range of internal and government investigations, as well as high-stakes commercial litigation disputes, appearing in both state and federal courts across the US.

Kelechi pours her free time into the pursuit of a fashion business that satisfies her creative spirit and style sense. This business, named Angelina Swann, was partly named after Kelechi’s maternal grandmother, who was a socialite and business owner, long before women held such positions. Angelina Swann is a brand that aims to empower women by offering high-quality, handcrafted geles designed for both elegance and convenience. The Angelina Swann gele is a type of headwear that is native to Africa and can elevate any women’s style. Kelechi’s work with Angelina Swann is about awakening women’s self-love and acceptance and helping them shine. Kelechi is personally involved in the development, design, creation, and marketing of the Angelina Swann geles, Kelechi has presented Angelina Swann geles at New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. At both shows, the models wearing her stunning artisanal headpieces were from all ethnicities and global cultures.

In her two podcasts, Kelechi discusses her accomplishments in both law and fashion. She will tell us where the name of the second business, Angelina Swann, derives from and what the brand represents. She is going go talk about her philosophies on women and their utter confidence and empowerment.

Kelechi is admitted to the New York and Florida state Bars and several US Court Districts. She is an active member of the American Bar Association and National Black Lawyer Association. She is also an agile speaker and has presented at conferences, and in webinars. Kelechi has also contributed to online publications such as Law.com.

Learn more about a woman who represents knowledge, accomplishment, and radiance by listening to these podcasts, each devoted to one of her business coups.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Kelechi E. Okengwu in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday June 19th at 1pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday June 26th at 2pm Eastern

For more information about Kelechi Okengwu, please visit https://www.bakermckenzie.com/en/people/o/okengwu-kelechi or www.angelinaswann.com

