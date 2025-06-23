OSCE organizes study trip to Poland for representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office

From 16 to 20 June, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) organized a study visit to Poland for a delegation from the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan to gain insights into Poland’s policies, legislative frameworks and best practices in reducing the shadow economy.

During their visit to Poland, the delegation engaged with a range of institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, the State Labour Inspection and the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau. Meetings with labour inspectors, prosecutors, anti-corruption bodies and financial regulatory authorities focused on detecting informal employment, evaluating informal economy, improving enforcement mechanisms and strengthening interagency co-ordination.

The delegation explored digital tools for economic monitoring, such as electronic reporting and real-time data exchange systems, as well as customs controls to prevent illicit trade. They also examined how Poland’s Social Insurance Institution uses data and incentives to promote formal employment.

The study visit provided valuable insights into Poland’s integrated approach to tackling the shadow economy through regulation, technology and institutional co-operation. The visit continues the PCUz’s support for Uzbekistan’s good economic governance reforms.