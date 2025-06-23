Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Growth | Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2025 to 2033, from its 2024 value of US$ 13.42 billion to US$ 35.92 billion.Market Overview:The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is witnessing a surge due to the demand for faster, accurate, and cost-effective sequencing solutions. As of 2024, the market continues its upward trajectory, with widespread applications in oncology, reproductive health, and infectious diseases. The integration of AI and cloud-based solutions is further propelling data analysis and interpretation, making NGS an indispensable tool in clinical and research settings.Download Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: The shift towards tailored therapies is accelerating the adoption of NGS for patient-specific treatment plans.Rise in Genomic Research Funding: Governments and private organizations are heavily investing in genomic studies, boosting the use of sequencing platforms.Technological Innovations: Advancements such as nanopore sequencing and portable NGS devices are widening accessibility and usability.Clinical Application Expansion: NGS is increasingly being used in disease risk prediction, pharmacogenomics, and non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT).Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships between research institutes and biotech firms are driving innovations and product commercialization.Market Segmentation:By Product Type:Reagents and ConsumablesInstrumentsOthers.By Application:Agriculture and Animal ResearchDrug DiscoveryDiagnosticsGenetic ScreeningOthers.By Technology:Whole Genome SequencingChip SequencingDe Novo SequencingRNA SequencingMethyl SequencingOthers.By End User:Hospitals and Diagnostic CentersBiotechnology and Pharmaceutical CompaniesAcademic & Research InstitutesOthers.By Region:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificSouth AmericaMiddle East & Africa.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:Purchase Industry Subscription Today – Make Smarter Decisions Tomorrow:Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market Geographical Share:North America dominates the market, led by the U.S., owing to its robust healthcare infrastructure, high R&D expenditure, and presence of key industry players.Asia-Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing region due to rising healthcare awareness, increasing genomic projects, and government initiatives in countries like Japan, China, and India.Europe holds a significant share, supported by regulatory approvals and collaborative genomic initiatives across the region.Key Market Players:Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Agilent Technologies, Inc.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.QiagenEurofins ScientificRevvity (PerkinElmer Inc.)Takara Bio Inc.Illumina Inc.Alithea Genomics SANewBiologix SA.These companies are investing heavily in R&D and strategic alliances to strengthen their portfolios and maintain market leadership.Recent Developments:United StatesFebruary 2025 – Illumina launched its NovaSeq X Plus sequencer featuring enhanced speed and scalability, enabling large-scale population genomic studies.In October 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a $250 million expansion of their NGS manufacturing capacity in the United States to satisfy rising clinical diagnostic demand.JapanJanuary 2025 – QIAGEN and a major Japanese research institute collaborated to develop localized NGS-based testing panels for rare genetic disorders.August 2024 – Japan’s Ministry of Health approved a new NGS diagnostic kit for early detection of hereditary cancers, enhancing clinical access to genomics.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market is on a transformative path, driven by its expanding clinical utility, rising investments, and continuous technological evolution. With strategic partnerships and innovations shaping the future, NGS is set to redefine disease diagnostics, treatment, and preventive care, offering significant opportunities for stakeholders across the healthcare landscape.Related Reports:

