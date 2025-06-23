NUJ condemns as deplorable, the IRGC’s detention of an Iran International journalist’s family

The National Union of Journalists has strongly condemned the detention of an Iran International journalist’s family by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran.

On 21 June, a UK-based journalist with Iran International received a phone call from her father requesting her resignation from the broadcaster. As the instruction was given, voices of security agents could be heard in the background, ordering what sentences should be said.

Iran International reports that the journalist’s mother, brother and father are being detained by guards in an unknown location.

The NUJ has repeatedly highlighted threats wielded against journalists by the Iranian state including those at Iran International, leading to concerns for their safety and those of family members based in Iran. Actions by those seeking to intimidate and prevent truths being reported include hostage taking, freezing of assets and convictions in absentia.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"This deplorable act of abduction is wholly condemned by the NUJ. Such tactics by the Iranian authorities to intimidate journalists and stymie their reporting have been used for several years and require condemnation by the UK government and the international community. "The Iranian state has shown its blatant disregard for human rights and we must all be vocal in our opposition of blatant efforts to restrict press freedom. We call for the immediate release of the family members being detained, and an end to the harassment of the journalist at this difficult time.”

