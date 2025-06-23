High-Level Government and Industry Leaders to Gather in Samarqand for the 12th Downstream Central Asia & Caspian Summit

Downstream Central Asia & Caspian 2025 Summit Downstream Central Asia & Caspian 2025 Summit - Ad

SAMARQAND, UZBEKISTAN , UZBEKISTAN, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just over two months, Samarkand will host one of the major meeting points for the downstream and petrochemical professionals of Central Asia and the Caspian — the 12th Downstream Central Asia & Caspian International Summit, taking place 9–11 September 2025 at the Hilton Regency Samarqand.The summit is organised by Globuc (UK) with the official support of Uzbekneftegaz JSC.Among the confirmed speakers are Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and Azizkhodja Kabilov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In addition to government officials, the programme features senior executives from national oil and gas companies and top management from leading international technology and engineering corporations, including:- Zhandos Kaiyrgeldy, CEO, Silleno- Zafarjon Teshabayev, Director, Fergana Refinery- Igor Ilyin, Chairman of the Board, KMG Petrochem- Abrorzhon Khudoyberganov, Head of Refining & Petrochemicals Department, Uzbekneftegaz- Alexandra Bekisheva, General Director, KazGiproNefteTrans- Orkhan Aliyev, Head of Business Management for Refining and Petrochemicals Segment, SOCAR- Sultan Garaev, Vice President for Business Excellence, SOCAR Turkey- Oleg Sabitov, Group Manager – Fuels and Petrochemicals Integration, Worley Consulting- Pyotr Sodilovsky, Regional Vice President, Veolia Water Technologies- Lukas Rothermich, Global Market Segment Manager – Chemicals & Petrochemicals, WIKA- Hemendra Hakhhar, Business Development Director, Lummus Technology- Simone Gamba, Head of Melamine Technologies, Casale SA- Ryan Monis, Director, Chemical Consulting, S&P Global Commodity InsightsIn total, the event will bring together over 300 participants from 20 countries, reaffirming its position as the largest industry platform in Central Asia and the Caspian region. This year, special focus will be given to practical issues of refinery modernisation, petrochemical development, decarbonisation, and investment attraction.Key Topics for 2025:Major Gas-Chemical Projects in Central Asia and the CaspianFlagship project reviews: Uzbekistan GTL, major regional refinery upgrades, and updates from Silleno's development project. Expert insights from SANEG, Uzbekneftegaz and other leading players.Investing in the Region: Government Support and Policy InitiativesGovernment-led initiatives and support measures aimed at fostering a favourable environment for investment in refining and petrochemicals.Integration of Refining and PetrochemicalsPractical strategies and case studies from top international companies, including Worley Consulting, SOCAR Turkey, Lummus Technology, and Casale SA.Refinery Expansion, Modernisation, and Advanced Greenfield ProjectsDiscussions on large-scale capacity expansion and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies with contributions from Worley Consulting, Fergana Refinery, and Uzbekneftegaz.Digital Advantage – AI and Smart TechnologiesAI-driven automation and predictive maintenance – featuring Veolia Water Technologies and KPMG Central Asia & Caspian.Event Format:- Two-day business agenda: plenary sessions, roundtables, and thematic discussions- Technical site visit to Uzbekistan GTL- Hands-on workshops and 1:1 personalised meetingsPress & Partnership Contact: Anait Arutyunyan — a.arutyunyan@globuc.comSponsorship Enquiries: Evnika Polovinkina — evnika.polovinkina@globuc.com

