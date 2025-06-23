Growing Population Of Diesel-Powered Vehicles Is Driving The Growth : Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market in 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Diesel-Powered Vehicles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diesel exhaust fluid market is predicted to show a strong growth over the next few years. The market size is set to grow from $29.14 billion in 2024 to $32.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. This growth is attributed to increased environmental awareness, more regulatory compliance, more vehicle miles traveled, DEF distribution network establishment, and an increase in public awareness.

What Does The Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Growth Look Like?

The diesel exhaust fluid market is projected to surge in the next years. It is predicted to reach $46.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to a host of factors such as global harmonization of regulations, expanding average age of vehicles and miles, expansion of distribution networks, fleet management practices, and the ongoing investment in DEF refueling stations. Key trends in the forecast period include technological developments, integration with IoT, improved storage and handling, enhanced user interfaces, advanced DEF quality testing, and improved DEF handling and storage solutions.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market?

The growth of the diesel-powered vehicles market is expected to fuel the rise in the automotive diesel exhaust fluid market in the future. Diesel-powered vehicles are automobiles with diesel engines where fuel ignites from high temperatures created by compressing air in the engine's cylinders. The surge in diesel-powered vehicles can be attributed to their superior fuel efficiency, high torque output, and advancements in emissions technology, making them particularly advantageous for commercial, industrial, and heavy-duty applications. Automotive diesel exhaust fluid DEF facilitates these vehicles in reducing harmful NOx emissions, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and maintaining engine performance.

Who Are The Key Players Dominating The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market?

Major companies operating in the automotive diesel exhaust fluid market include names such as Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, BP plc, ENI S.p.A., BASF SE, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Air Liquide S.A., Cummins Inc., Yara International ASA, Brenntag SE, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Sinopec Limited, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Graco Inc., Novax Chemicals Ltd., RelaDyne LLC, Safety-Kleen Systems Inc., Old World Industries LLC, Recochem Inc., Kost USA Inc., GreenChem Solutions Limited, Transasia Petrochem Private Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends Observed In The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market?

These dominant players are honing their offerings, focusing on expanding their DEF formulation offerings, such as anti-crystal additive concentrate, to enhance the overall vehicle efficiency in compliance with increasingly stringent emissions regulations. Anti-crystal additive concentrate refers to a specialized additive used in diesel exhaust fluid DEF to prevent the formation of crystals, which can clog or damage the exhaust system.

How Is The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Segmented?

The diesel exhaust fluid market is segmented:

1 By Product: Diesel Exhaust Fluid, Diesel Exhaust Fluid DEF Pumps, Diesel Exhaust Fluid DEF Tanks

2 By Packaging Type: Bottles, Drums, Intermediate Bulk Containers IBCs, Bulk Delivery

3 By Package Size: Up To 10 Liters, 11 To 25 Liters, 26 To 50 Liters, Above 50 Liters, More Than 400 W

4 By Technology: Selective Catalytic Reduction SCR, Exhaust Gas Recirculation EGR

5 By Distribution Channel: Automotive Company Operated Stores, Auto Parts Stores, Independent Workshops, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1 By Diesel Exhaust Fluid: Standard Diesel Exhaust Fluid, Premium Diesel Exhaust Fluid

2 By Diesel Exhaust Fluid DEF Pumps: Electric DEF Pumps, Manual DEF Pumps, DEF Dispensing Systems

What Are The Key Regional Insights In The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive diesel exhaust fluid market. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive diesel exhaust fluid market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

