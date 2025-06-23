Deputy President Paul Mashatile concludes working visit to Russia

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has returned to South Africa, after concluding a successful Working Visit to the Russian Federation, spanning the two cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, where he engaged in a number of activities aimed at strengthening the bilateral trade and economic relations between South Africa and Russia.

At the conclusion of his visit, the Deputy President sat down with two of Russia’s major television news networks, Russia Today and Sputnik Africa, where he reflected on some of the key take-aways from the Working Visit, including a particular focus on enhancing economic cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, automotive, energy and mining industries as well as science and technology cooperation.

Deputy President Mashatile arrived in Moscow on 17 June 2025, where he was received by Russia’s Deputy Head of State Protocol, Mr Andrei Milyaev, Deputy Director of African Department, Mr Andrei Stotlarov, and International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes.

The Working Visit kicked off in earnest with the Deputy President laying wreaths at the Mausoleum of Moses Kotane and J.B Marks at the Novodevichy Cemetery and UN Heritage Site in Moscow. Moses Kotane and JB Marks were anti-apartheid activists active in the South African Communist Party and African National Congress and had a significant influence on South Africa’s journey towards freedom and democracy. Initially buried for years in Moscow, their remains were subsequently returned by the South African Government and reburied in the North West Province in March 2015.

In Moscow, Deputy President Mashatile also met His Excellency Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the House of the Government of the Russian Federation for a discussion on opportunities for bilateral political and economic cooperation between South Africa and Russia to unlock areas of further cooperation in trade & investment, mineral & energy, agriculture, health and education.

Deputy President Mashatile then traveled to St. Petersburg State University, where he was warmly received by Acting Rector Professor Sergey Andryushin, ahead of a Public Lecture the Deputy President delivered under the theme – “South Africa’s G20 Presidency in a rapidly changing geo-political environment”. The Public Lecture audience included Faculty professors, students, the academic community as well as media and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Also in St. Petersburg, the Deputy President paid a courtesy call on President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation at the Constantine Palace as part of his Working Visit, where he had a bilateral meeting with President Putin and his Russian Delegation that included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Deputy President expressed, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Republic of South Africa, utmost gratitude to President Putin and the Russian people for the role they played in supporting the anti-apartheid struggle and the socio-economic emancipation beyond the attainment of freedom and democracy.

"I have been tasked by the President to work tirelessly towards translation of the strong foundation of our strategic relations into higher trade and economic ties for the mutual benefit of our countries and our people," said Deputy President Mashatile.

Later in the programme, the Deputy President delivered remarks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF’25) plenary session, following the remarks of H.E. President Vladimir Putin. The theme for the Deputy President’s main engagement of the visit, SPIEF’25, was: "Strengthening Multi-polarity for Sustainable Development", where the Deputy President highlighted that in its 28th year, the forum remained one of the foremost platforms for global dialogue on economic cooperation, investment, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Deputy President Mashatile said: "As we look to the future, the importance of the Global South in shaping international economic governance is undeniable. Africa, in particular, is fast becoming a centre of global growth. With a population projected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050, a rising middle class, and a youthful demographic dividend, the continent has the potential to drive the next wave of industrialisation, digital transformation, and sustainable development. Africa is not in search of handouts; rather, it is pursuing equitable partnerships. It seeks equitable access to markets, capital, knowledge, and technology. This is where global platforms like SPIEF become crucial."

Other activities of the Deputy President included:

Addressing the South African Trade and Investment Seminar at the SPIEF’25, attended by Russian and South African business and government leaders themed – “Russia - South Africa: Business and Investment Cooperation”

A meeting with Chairperson of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Mrs Valentina Matvienko, where he welcomed the continued cooperation between the Russian Federal Assembly and the South African Parliament over the years

A meeting with Chairman of the State Duma, Mr Vyacheslav Volodin, where the bilateral discussion appreciated the continued cooperation between the Russian State Duma and the South African Parliament over the years as well as the importance of parliamentary diplomacy as a tool to amplify government efforts, foster dialogue and use legislative tools to unlock progress in trade and other areas

Finally, the Deputy President concluded the Working Visit with a guided tour and site visit to the St. Petersburg Port, where he met with the leadership and workers of the Port. The site visit took place following work by officials from Russia and South Africa during the 18th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), where the two countries concluded deliberations on cooperation in the maritime field and agreed to work with participants from the logistics industry and port authorities of both countries towards the mutually beneficial use of port infrastructure.

The Deputy President was accompanied by:

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau

Agriculture Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Deputy Minister Phumzile Mgcina

Sport, Arts and Culture Deputy Minister Peace Mabe

