The Business Research Company's Key Driver in OSS and BSS Market 2025: Rising Cybersecurity Demand Accelerates Market Expansion and Growth

It will grow to $106.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Operations Support Systems And Business Support Systems OSS And BSS Market?

Rapid growth has characterized the operations support systems and business support systems OSS And BSS market in recent years, and the trend is expected to persist. The market size is projected to grow from $61.69 billion in 2024 to $69.78 billion in 2025. This growth rate, calculated at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%, owes its momentum to the rise of virtual network operators, and an increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions, real-time analytics, converged billing systems, along with the growing complexities of telecom networks.

What Does The Future Hold For The Operations Support Systems And Business Support Systems Oss And BSS Market?

The operations support systems and business support systems OSS And BSS market is anticipated to further witness unprecedented growth in the years to come. Projections estimate its market size to reach $106.63 billion in 2029 signifying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. This future growth can be chalked up to trends such as a growing need for scalable solutions, increased demand for cloud-based solutions and IoT connectivity management, and the profound demand for 5G networks and network automation. It is also noteworthy that major trends in the forecast period include the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, expansion of broadband networks, integration of blockchain technology, integration of Internet of Things IoT platforms, and technological advancement.

How Will Growth Drivers Such As Cybersecurity Shape The Future Of The Operations Support Systems And Business Support Systems OSS And BSS Market?

The operations support systems and business support systems OSS and BSS markets are expected to drive forward as the need for cybersecurity solutions grows. Cybersecurity solutions embrace a spectrum of technologies, practices, and policies aimed at protecting digital systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and other potential threats. As our reliance on digital infrastructure and interconnected systems grows, along with the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, a dire need for robust cybersecurity solutions to protect sensitive information and critical assets has emerged. OSS and BSS play a pivotal role in cybersecurity as they monitor network operations, manage customer data securely, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements for telecommunications service providers.

Who Are The Major Players In The Operations Support Systems And Business Support Systems OSS And BSS Market?

Key industry players steering the operations support systems and business support systems OSS and BSS market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Infosys Limited, ZTE Corporation, CAPGEMINI SE, Amdocs Limited, Netcracker Technology, CSG International, TIBCO Software Inc., Calix Inc., Sterlite Technologies Limited, Subex Limited, TEOCO Corporation, Comviva, Alepo Technologies Inc., Optiva Inc., OPTELECOM, Matrixx Software Inc., Neural Technologies Limited, and THE SIGMA GROUP.

What Are The Significant Trends Emerging In The Operations Support Systems And Business Support Systems OSS And BSS Market?

These major companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as utilizing low-code platforms for automation and development to gain a competitive edge in the OSS/BSS market. By reducing the need for extensive coding knowledge, these low-code platforms aid IT companies in creating OSS and BSS solutions easily and promptly. This strategic approach also ensures the accessibility of businesses and organizations to implement OSS and BSS solutions that are tailored to their particular needs.

How Is The Operations Support Systems And Business Support Systems OSS And BSS Market Segmented?

Subdivisions within the OSS and BSS Market:

The operations support systems and business support systems OSS And BSS market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

By Component: Solution, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: Information Technology IT And Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Media And Entertainment, Retail And E-Commerce, Other Industry Verticals

In addition, Solution and Services segments are further branched into:

Solution: Revenue Management, Customer Management, Product Management, Order Management, Network Management, Service Assurance, Inventory Management, Billing and Charging

Services: Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Managed Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Education Services

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Operations Support Systems And Business Support Systems OSS And BSS Market?

Regional insights reveal North America as the largest region in the Operations Support Systems And Business Support Systems OSS And BSS market in 2024. Anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is also notable. The regions covered in the operations support systems and business support systems OSS and BSS market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Furthermore, the countries highlighted in this report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

