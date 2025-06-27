Key Trend Shaping The Pest Control Market In 2025: Technological Innovations Offer Eco-Friendly Solutions In The Market

The Business Research Company

Pest Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Pest Control Market Expected To Grow?

The global market for pest control is indeed in full swing. Given recent data, the Pest Control Global Market Report 2025 offers insights into a flourishing industry, poised to rise from $24.71 billion in 2024 to $26.81 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking ahead, the pest control market size is expected to sustain strong growth in the next few years. The industry is projected to grow to $37.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. The expansion in the forecast period can be attributed to eco-friendly pest control methods, escalating pest resistance to traditional chemicals, usage of digital monitoring and data analytics, organic and natural pest control solutions, and the growth of integrated pest management ipm.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Pest Control Market?

The escalation in recent years can be attributed to health concerns related to pests, agriculture and food supply protection, urbanization and population growth, regulatory requirements for pest management, and expansion of the hospitality industry. The increasing urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the pest control market going forward. Urbanization refers to the process by which rural areas become urbanized as a result of economic development and industrialization. Pest control becomes crucial in managing and mitigating the adverse effects of pests on public health, infrastructure, and the environment during this transformation.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Pest Control Market Share?

Movers and shakers influencing the dynamics of the market consist of Asante Inc., Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Eco Environmental Services Ltd., Lindsey Pest Services, NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Terminix Sis India Pvt Ltd., Truly Nolen Pest Control, and many more. these companies have been diligently working toward innovating products like smart rodent monitoring systems. Such systems aim to offer proactive rodent control by leveraging real-time monitoring and data analytics, thus significantly enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness in pest management.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Pest Control Market

Emerging trends shaping the market include remote pest control services and apps, AI and machine learning for pest prediction, adoption of non-lethal pest management, regulatory emphasis on pesticide reduction, and collaboration between pest control and agriculture sectors.

How Is The Global Pest Control Market Segmented?

Delving into market segmentation, this report explores:

1 Pest Type: Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife

2 Control Method: Chemical, Mechanical, Biological

3 Mode of Application: Powder, Sprays, Pellets, Traps, Baits

4 Application: Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial

A deeper look at the segments reveals intricate subsegments such as insects comprising ants, cockroaches, bed bugs, flies, mosquitoes, beetles; termites including subterranean termites, drywood termites, dampwood termites; rodents like rats, mice, squirrels, and wildlife which includes raccoons, skunks, deer, birds, bats.

What Are The Leading Region In The Pest Control Market?

A regional overview shows that North America was the largest player in the pest control market in 2024. As we look ahead, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pest control market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, encompassing countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

