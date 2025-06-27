Pick And Place Machines Market Analysis 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pick And Place Machines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Global Pick And Place Machines Market Expected To Grow?

According to the report, the pick and place machines market size is set to grow from $2.63 billion in 2024 to $2.85 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.7%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of the electronics manufacturing industry, evolution of surface mount technology SMT, increasing demand for miniaturized electronic components, and the rise in production of consumer electronics. Furthermore, the market has also been propelled by the escalating demand for high-speed and precision assembly.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Pick And Place Machines Market?

Looking forward, the pick and place machines market size is anticipated to reach $3.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.4%. The forecasted growth can be associated with the development of flexible and modular pick and place machines, the influence of Industry 4.0 on manufacturing processes, and adoption of lead-free soldering processes. Additionally, the integration of vision systems for component inspection, expansion of 5G technology and IoT devices, and the impact of COVID-19 on reshoring and supply chain resilience are other key factors driving the forecasted growth. During the projection period, trends such as technological advancements in automation and robotics, adoption of artificial intelligence in pick and place machines, integration of 3D printing in machine manufacturing, emphasis on energy-efficient and eco-friendly machine designs, and the integration of machine learning will significantly shape the market.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Pick And Place Machines Market?

An important growth driver for the pick and place machines market, as outlined in the report, is the rising demand from the food and beverage industry. These machines are extensively used in the food and beverage packaging operations due to their ability to automate collection of items such as bottles, cans, cartons, or bags from a conveyor belt and accurately place them into packing containers, like boxes, trays, or pallets.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Pick And Place Machines Market Share?

The key industry players include Panasonic Corporation, DENSO Robotics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and ABB Ltd among others. These companies are focusing on the creation of second-generation pick-and-place machines, with the aim of enhancing precision, boosting placement speed, and improving overall efficiency in automated assembly processes. 3DPS 3D Placement System technology, which facilitates highly accurate component placement, is a proprietary technology steering advancement in the industry.

How Is The Global Pick And Place Machines Market Segmented?

The pick and place machines market is segmented by type into; manual, semi-automatic, and automatic machines. The components involved are controllers, frames, motors, end effectors, vacuum pumps, and sensors. By technology, it is divided into vision-based, force-based, laser-based, and hybrid machines while the applications range from consumer electronics, automotive, packaging industry, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, to logistics and warehousing.

What Are The Leading Region In The Pick And Place Machines Market?

Regionally, Europe was the largest market for pick and place machines in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report has wider geographic coverage including regions such as North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Specific countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, Canada are also extensively explored in the report.

