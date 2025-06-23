Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B3002411

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 06/22/2025 / 1855 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Shaftsbury State Park

VIOLATION: DUI #5 & DLS #3

 

ACCUSED: Mark A. McIntire

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time Troopers at Lake Shaftsbury State Park observed Mark A. McIntire operating and attempted to operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated. It was discovered the McIntire was in operation of a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was showing signs of alcohol impairment. McIntire was arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought back to the barracks for processing. McIntire was issued a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court to answer to the above-mentioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2025         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

