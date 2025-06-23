Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #5 & DLS #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B3002411
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/22/2025 / 1855 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Shaftsbury State Park
VIOLATION: DUI #5 & DLS #3
ACCUSED: Mark A. McIntire
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VICTIM: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time Troopers at Lake Shaftsbury State Park observed Mark A. McIntire operating and attempted to operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated. It was discovered the McIntire was in operation of a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license and was showing signs of alcohol impairment. McIntire was arrested for suspicion of DUI and brought back to the barracks for processing. McIntire was issued a citation to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court to answer to the above-mentioned charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2025
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
--
Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
