D’Art Design Crafts Smart Retail Spaces for Consumer Electronics Brands

Crompton's Comeback: Reclaiming Presence in a Saturated Market Hitachi's Development Center: The New Story in Experience Center Design Havells: Elevating Technology Through Design Aesthetics Blue Star and Mitsubishi: Performance Driven Execution on the Ground Orient Electric: Designing with Biological Precision

D’Art is redefining retail for India’s electronics brands with future ready spaces that blend tech storytelling, execution excellence, and consumer insight.

In electronics retail, design must speak logic and emotion—spaces that perform, engage, and evolve with the smart, informed Indian consumer.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Design

DELHI, INDIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- India is presently one of the leading consumer electronics and home appliance markets in the world. In the face of new smart technologies, changing shopper expectations, and increased competition, brands are feeling the heat to reimagine how they show up in retail and stay ahead. D’Art Design, a retail design and execution agency, has worked extensively across India’s consumer electronics and appliance sectors, where evolving technologies and shopper expectations are prompting brands to rethink their physical presence.Crompton's Comeback: Reclaiming Presence in a Saturated MarketOne of the key retail initiatives was Project #BlueWave, a store modernization program developed for Crompton, a long-established player in India’s consumer electronics and home appliance sector. With a history that goes back 60 years, Crompton had an uphill battle to enter the contemporary retail sector. The advertising attention pie was being cut into smaller and smaller pieces as digital media kept growing with new entrants and changing consumer preferences.The methodical approach and began with a multi phase nationwide audit of more than 80% of direct selling brand outlets of Crompton. These ground level observations informed a very tailored retail strategy—one that didn't just pay attention to the appearance of things but addressed deeper structural inefficiencies when it came to visibility and consumer engagement.The deployment was holistic, redressing facades to ensure a strong branding presence and mirroring retail fixture systems with LED technology to enhance product prominence.These consisted of drive to store mechanics, including one way scene graphics, pillar branding, and store wide in store themes rolled out regionally. The activation footprint covered Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, further resulting in 4X growth for channel partners and a 100% ROI on branding investment.Hitachi's Development Center: The New Story in Experience Center Design In Gujarat, D'Art worked with Hitachi on their Fourth Global Development Centre, where the brief was anything but standard. The challenge was to avoid a typical layout of product demonstrations and to create an experience that told a story of both purpose and technical sophistication.Created through the 'Product Zone' concept, the implemented store layout design resulted in a zoned exhibition surface that presents real world applications including RAC, PAC, and VRF product environments. The items were no longer quietly sleeping on shelves. Instead, the products actually voiced their own stories with the help of 3D graphics combined with stylish inter connectivity that further injected life into on site appliances.This shift from traditional product displays to immersive environments allowed Hitachi to better demonstrate real-world use cases to both customers and internal stakeholders, supporting more informed engagement with the brand’s offerings.Havells: Elevating Technology Through Design AestheticsHavells is one of the renowned electronics brands that is popular for its customer first approach. For the Havells project, D’Art Design developed a retail concept that drew on minimalist design principles, incorporating clean layouts and natural materials to create a calm, gallery-like environment. The concept revolved around placing technology amidst natural textures, including stone, grass, and clean surfaces. The product categories were precisely defined within minimalist zones.The main objective was not just to sell appliances. Instead, it was about creating and establishing an emotional engagement. Visitors navigated the space like they would a curated exhibit, allowing Havells' range to be appreciated not only for functionality but for form.Blue Star and Mitsubishi: Performance Driven Execution on the GroundD'Art's interventions also extended to Blue Star, where the retail design agency focused on deploying effectively at every square foot in order to optimize ROI. The design thinking wasn't just in creative brainstorming; instead, it was rooted in operational execution. This meant producing store formats that were plug and play ready, with performance metrics built into the design DNA from day one.Similarly, for Mitsubishi, execution excellence became the hero. Delivered in Dehradun, the project emphasized standard operating procedures that guaranteed delivery with zero hidden or unexpected obstacles—setting a new bar for retail installation timelines. The project highlighted the importance of process-led execution in a category where speed and standardization are key to brand performanceOrient Electric: Designing with Biological PrecisionThe transformation of Orient Electric's brand experience was symbolic, both conceptually and visually. Taking its element form as inspiration from that of amoeba, fluidity and technological adaptation were emphasized in the implemented store design. In the exhibitions and retail interfaces now, Orient's story was no longer linear. Instead, it was curved and looped and spiraled, resembling the exact way contemporary consumers engage with brands:Unpredictably and intuitivelyD'Art made sure that everything, from the modular kiosks and ambient lighting to digital integrations, contributed to spinning the theme. The outcome was a spatial identity that rendered Orient's technology not just usable but approachable, further confirming its place in a cluttered product landscape.Redefining What Retail Means for Electronics and AppliancesAcross these different brand projects, one thing remains clear and common: In its work across the electronics and appliances sector, D’Art combines visual design with operational planning to address broader retail goals. This includes aligning physical store elements with brand positioning, consumer behavior, and partner engagement strategies—helping translate business objectives into measurable outcomes on the ground.In a sector often assumed to be product led when it comes to innovation, D'Art shows how retail design and execution can be every bit as world changing. Through its work in the consumer electronics and home appliances segment, the agency has contributed to evolving retail formats that support brand visibility, sales performance, and consumer engagement.

Hitachi | Brand Experience Centre | Retail Brand Identity | D'Art - Global Retail Design Agency

