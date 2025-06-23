The Global Professional Services Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast For 2025-2034
The Business Research Company's Professional Services Automation Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The professional services report describes and explains the professional services market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global professional services market reached a value of nearly $6,070.96 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $6,070.96 billion in 2024 to $7,893.42 billion in 2029 at a rate of 5.39%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2029 and reach $10,615.80 billion in 2034.
What strategies are being adopted by key players in the professional services market?
The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the professional services market such as:
Enhancing manufacturing capabilities through continuous innovation
Strengthening production capacity via strategic investments
To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that professional services companies enhance offerings:
Creating AI-powered professional services to enhance service delivery and performance
Developing innovative cloud-based platforms to boost operational efficiency and data accessibility
Advancing digital legal platforms to offer more technologically sophisticated solutions
Launching new products like Qualtrics platforms to cater to a broader customer base
What Is Professional Services Market Overview?
Professional services encompass a broad range of specialized, knowledge-based offerings delivered by individuals or firms possessing advanced expertise and professional qualifications. These services are integral to various sectors, including business, government and non-profit organizations, providing essential support functions such as legal counsel, financial auditing, strategic consulting and design solutions. Clients typically engage professional services to address complex challenges, ensure regulatory compliance and enhance operational efficiency. The utilization of these services spans across different stages of organizational development, from inception and growth to restructuring and compliance management.
Professional services establishments make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client. The business entities, which are engaged in providing professional services, are generally referred to as professional services organizations (PSOs) or professional services firms (PSFs).
Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Professional Services Market?
The top ten competitors in the market made up to 5.61% of the total market in 2023. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. was the largest competitor with a 1.16% share of the market, followed by:
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC)
Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)
KPMG International Limited
Accenture plc
International Business Machine corp.
AECOM
WPP plc
Publicis Groupe
McKinsey & Company
