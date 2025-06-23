Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 24, 2025
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Allen
|Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sheffield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Rock Creek Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Bethel Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Clermont County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Milford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clinton
|Clinton Massie Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|New Castle Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|Life First Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Alternative Education Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Global Ambassadors Language Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga County Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|North Shore High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Big Walnut Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Franklin
|Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA 10 YEAR AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|The Renaissance Academy - A School for the Multimedia Arts DBA The Bessie Sherrod Price Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dublin Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Kids Care Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Community Improvement Corporation of Fulton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Fulton County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Village of Van Buren
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Allen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Henry
|Woodlawn Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Bartlow Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hocking
|Hocking County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Logan
|Bellefontaine City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Wellington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Firelands Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Ohio Digital Learning School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit Academy - Toledo
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sunshine Inc. Residential & Support Services dba Sunshine/Kit Family Care Home
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Madison
|Jefferson Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tolles Career & Technical Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Southside Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ellsworth Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The City of Canfield Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami Valley Academies
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dayton Business Technology High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Zanesville-Washington Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Caldwell Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Elk Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Lexington-Troy Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Northwest Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Village of Navarre
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northwest Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Akro Tech High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Weathersfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Community School - Warren
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brookfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Wood Lane Residential Services, Inc. dba Werner Home
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Lake Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
