Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Allen Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sheffield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Rock Creek Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Bethel Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Clermont Clermont County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Milford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Union Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clinton Clinton Massie Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton New Castle Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Crawford Life First Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Alternative Education Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Global Ambassadors Language Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga County Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
North Shore High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Big Walnut Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Franklin Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA 10 YEAR AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
The Renaissance Academy - A School for the Multimedia Arts DBA The Bessie Sherrod Price Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Dublin Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Kids Care Elementary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Community Improvement Corporation of Fulton County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Fulton County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Greene Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Village of Van Buren
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Allen Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry Woodlawn Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Bartlow Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hocking Hocking County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Green Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Logan Bellefontaine City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Wellington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Firelands Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Ohio Digital Learning School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Academy - Toledo
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sunshine Inc. Residential & Support Services dba Sunshine/Kit Family Care Home
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Madison Jefferson Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tolles Career & Technical Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Southside Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ellsworth Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
The City of Canfield Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Valley Academies
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Dayton Business Technology High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Zanesville-Washington Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Elk Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Pike Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Lexington-Troy Township Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Scioto Northwest Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Village of Navarre
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Northwest Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Akro Tech High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Weathersfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Community School - Warren
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brookfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Wood Lane Residential Services, Inc. dba Werner Home
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Lake Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

