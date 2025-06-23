Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Allen Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Ashtabula Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sheffield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Rock Creek Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Bethel Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clermont Clermont County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Milford

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Union Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Union Township, Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clinton Clinton Massie Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton New Castle Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Crawford Life First Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Alternative Education Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Global Ambassadors Language Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga County Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

North Shore High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Big Walnut Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Franklin Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission

NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA 10 YEAR AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures The Renaissance Academy - A School for the Multimedia Arts DBA The Bessie Sherrod Price Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Dublin Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Kids Care Elementary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Community Improvement Corporation of Fulton County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Fulton County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Greene Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Village of Van Buren

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Allen Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Henry Woodlawn Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Bartlow Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hocking Hocking County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Green Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Lawrence Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Logan Bellefontaine City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Wellington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Firelands Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Ohio Digital Learning School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit Academy - Toledo

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sunshine Inc. Residential & Support Services dba Sunshine/Kit Family Care Home

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Madison Jefferson Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tolles Career & Technical Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Mahoning County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Southside Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ellsworth Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

The City of Canfield Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Montgomery Summit Academy Transition High School - Dayton

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Valley Academies

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton Business Technology High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Zanesville-Washington Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Elk Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Pike Jackson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Lexington-Troy Township Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Scioto Northwest Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Village of Navarre

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Northwest Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Canton

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Summit Academy Secondary School - Akron

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Akro Tech High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Weathersfield Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle & Secondary

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Community School - Warren

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brookfield Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Wood Lane Residential Services, Inc. dba Werner Home

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Lake Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit

