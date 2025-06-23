Specialty Brands International, LLC Announces Federal Trademark Registration for The Haven Luxe Spa

The Haven Luxe Spa® has been federally registered as a trademark on the USPTO principal register and is owned by Specialty Brands International, LLC.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialty Brands International (SBI) announces the federal registration of the mark “The Haven Luxe Spa” on the principal register of the US Patent and Trademark Office. Certificate of registration (Reg. No. 7815032) was issued on June 3, 2025. Registration of the trademark allows SBI to use the "" symbol next to the mark when used in connection with protected services offered at The Haven Luxe Spa.SBI operates as The Haven Luxe Spain the state of Florida. The Haven is a full-service day spa that offers a wide range of massage, facial, foot reflexology, body treatments, cryotherapy and other treatments. The spa currently has sixteen licensed massage and esthetician therapists and serves a customer base of approximately 40,000. In addition to face and body treatments, the spa also offers several lines of exclusive, high end retail skin care and health and wellness products for sale.The trademark registration comes a couple of months after the successful launch of several new premium, and highly popular services at the spa. New offerings include the Beach Ready Body Treatment by Babor, Face and Body Cryotherapy, and nine enhanced facial treatments featuring the ÉMINENCE, Babor, and Hommage skin care lines. In addition to The Haven Luxe Spatrademark, SBI also owns the Scarlett Paristrademark, which is a French brand of premium skin care products featuring marine algae ingredients that is distributed exclusively by SBI in North America and used at the spa.“The federal registration of the trademark represents a huge step forward in building and promoting The Haven Luxe Spabrand, as well as positioning the spa for future growth” said Dwon Foye, SBI President and CEO. The trademark will be reflected going forward in various marketing collateral and business communications. Federal registration of The Haven Luxe Spatrademark also provides Specialty Brands greater legal recourse and the ability to seek damages in the event of unauthorized use of the mark.About Us:Specialty Brands International is an international trading company that imports specialty products from Europe and resells and distributes them to select retailers. SBI operates under the trade name The Haven Luxe Spa throughout the Health and Wellness industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.