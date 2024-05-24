The Haven Luxe Spa Partners with The Courtyard by Marriott Delray Beach to offer Concierge Spa Services to Hotel Guests
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Brands International, LLC (SBI) announces that The Haven Luxe Spa, formerly known as Foot Haven Reflexology Bar & Spa, has partnered with The Courtyard by Marriott Delray Beach Hotel to offer its hotel guests spa services as part of a new partnership. Hotel guests planning to visit the hotel will have the option of purchasing a special spa package when booking a stay on the hotel’s website.
The Haven is an award-winning, full-service spa located in Delray Beach, FL and within minutes of the hotel. The Haven’s team of licensed massage therapists, estheticians and spa concierge personnel are trained to provide the utmost care and soothing treatments to regular customers in the South Florida region and to visitors alike. “This unique partnership with the Courtyard will benefit both brands, by providing hotel guest with access to premium spa services during their stay at the hotel, while also providing the spa with new customers throughout the year.” said Dwon Foye, President and CEO of SBI.
The Haven currently offers a wide range of massage, facial, foot reflexology, and other body treatments. The spa currently has thirteen licensed therapists on staff and serves a customer base of over 35,000. In addition to treatments, the spa also offers several lines of exclusive, high end retail skin care and wellness products for sale.
About Us:
Specialty Brands International is an international trading company that imports specialty products from Europe and resells and distributes them to select retailers.
***
Contact Information:
Email: dfoye@specialtybrandsintl.com
Web: www.thehavenluxespa.com and www.specialtybrandsintl.com
Dwon Foye
The Haven is an award-winning, full-service spa located in Delray Beach, FL and within minutes of the hotel. The Haven’s team of licensed massage therapists, estheticians and spa concierge personnel are trained to provide the utmost care and soothing treatments to regular customers in the South Florida region and to visitors alike. “This unique partnership with the Courtyard will benefit both brands, by providing hotel guest with access to premium spa services during their stay at the hotel, while also providing the spa with new customers throughout the year.” said Dwon Foye, President and CEO of SBI.
The Haven currently offers a wide range of massage, facial, foot reflexology, and other body treatments. The spa currently has thirteen licensed therapists on staff and serves a customer base of over 35,000. In addition to treatments, the spa also offers several lines of exclusive, high end retail skin care and wellness products for sale.
About Us:
Specialty Brands International is an international trading company that imports specialty products from Europe and resells and distributes them to select retailers.
***
Contact Information:
Email: dfoye@specialtybrandsintl.com
Web: www.thehavenluxespa.com and www.specialtybrandsintl.com
Dwon Foye
Specialty Brands International
+1 415-408-8286
email us here