AC/DC to headline bp Adelaide Grand Final Sunday concert

Release date: 23/06/25

The world’s greatest rock’n’roll band AC/DC will headline the Sunday night concert at the bp Adelaide Grand Final on Sunday 30 November.

The Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band will return to Adelaide for the first time in a decade, performing as part of their 2025 POWER UP Tour.

The tour shares its name with AC/DC’s 2020 album, POWER UP, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA Chart in Australia and 20 other countries around the globe.

In 2024, the POWER UP Tour kicked off in Europe with a staggering 1.7 million tickets sold in the first days of sales, eventually surpassing 2 million tickets sold across 24 shows.

The band just concluded 10 sold-out shows in North America and has 15 additional shows scheduled across Europe before returning to Australia.

AC/DC is one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the “bestselling album by any band ever” and the “third bestselling album by any artist” with global sales of 50 million and counting.

To continue their reign as the world’s greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC—Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney — is back.

Joining AC/DC as special guests at the bp Adelaide Grand Final is Australian rock band Amyl and the Sniffers.

Grammy Award winning writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Lenny Kravitz will head the Saturday night concert, along with ARIA Award winning rock band Jet.

Tickets to the bp Adelaide Grand Final will be available for purchase from 10am CST on Thursday June 26 at ticketmaster.com.au/adelaidegrandfinal.

Tickets start at just $99 for an Adult General Admission for the Sunday of the bp Adelaide Grand Final, giving a full day of activity on the track, followed by the AC/DC concert.

See the adelaidegrandfinal.com.au for more information on concert viewing options.

Video and footage of the AC/DC POWER UP tour is available here.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The world’s greatest rock and roll band headlining the greatest motorsport event in the country. It’s hard to imagine a better fit.

AC/DC have a long and rich connection to our city and we are thrilled to welcome the band to headline the bp Adelaide Grand Final as we usher in a new era of racing.

The event will provide a unique high-octane, high voltage, high energy experience not only for local fans, but those who choose to follow this international rock’n’roll juggernaut around the world.

This is the hottest ticket in town – and we’ve worked hard to ensure South Australians can access it from as little as $99 for an Adult General Admission for the Sunday.