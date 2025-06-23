Colle AI Expands Template Integration for Faster NFT Customization

Revolutionizing the NFT space with advanced AI capabilities and a fresh new look.

New modular design system empowers creators with rapid customization and multichain-ready asset deployment

LONDON, LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT creation platform, has expanded its integrated template system to offer faster and more flexible asset customization for creators and developers. This upgrade introduces a wide range of pre-built templates tailored for multichain NFT projects, enabling users to streamline their creative workflows without sacrificing originality or control.The enhanced system includes dynamic templates optimized for various NFT categories—art, collectibles, memberships, in-game assets, and more. Each template supports intelligent customization layers such as metadata automation, interactive UI elements, and chain-specific configurations, allowing users to personalize and deploy assets with precision across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain.By removing the need for complex manual design and setup, Colle AI’s expanded templates significantly reduce production time for NFT creators. Coupled with the platform’s adaptive deployment engine, users can launch collections or updates directly from templates, while the AI framework ensures optimized routing and formatting based on real-time conditions.This expansion aligns with Colle AI’s mission to empower creators with intelligent tooling and scalable infrastructure. By simplifying asset development while preserving flexibility, Colle AI continues to raise the standard for user-centric innovation in the NFT space.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

