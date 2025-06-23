Goldman Lawyers Wins 2025 International Tax Law Firm of the Year

A Private Client congratulates Mr Jas Sekhon on his International Tax Firm of the year award Perth Australia June 2025 Mr. Jaswinder (Jas) Sekhon

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldman Lawyers is proud to announce that it has been awarded “ International Tax Law Firm of the Year – Australia” in the 2025 Lawyer Network Annual Awards, a prestigious global accolade recognising excellence in legal practice and international expertise.This recognition underscores the firm’s commitment to providing cross-border legal solutions in complex tax and commercial matters. At the helm of this success is Jaswinder (Jas) Sekhon, the firm’s principal, whose international legal credentials and strategic vision continue to attract high-net-worth individuals, corporate entities, and family offices from around the world.“This award reflects the depth of our specilised boutique international practice and our dedication to delivering tailored, results-driven legal services in cross-border tax planning and dispute resolution,” said Mr Sekhon.Mr Sekhon is admitted in multiple international jurisdictions, including:AustraliaEngland & WalesEastern Carribbean Supreme Court (B.V.I.)U.A.E (Formerly as a legal consultant)New ZealandAs the founder of Goldman Lawyers and formerly, co-founder of Global Legal Group, Mr Sekhon brings decades of transnational legal experience to high-stakes matters involving international tax planning, global trust structures, regulatory defence, and asset protection strategies.With offices in key locations such as Dubai and networks spanning the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, Goldman Lawyers and their associates are uniquely positioned to advise clients operating across multiple legal systems and commercial sectors. The firm routinely advises on:Cross-border tax audits and litigationComplex trust and estate planning for international families Global corporate structuring and M&ATax-efficient residency and citizenship solutionsInternational regulatory compliance and white-collar defenceThe Lawyer Network awards are based on thousands of nominations from peers and clients worldwide, affirming Goldman Lawyers’ global reputation for integrity, strategic insight, and technical excellence.As part of the official 2025 awards publication, Goldman Lawyers will be featured in a global editorial circulated to over 20,000 legal and corporate professionals in print and digital formats, with over 460,000 views in the prior edition alone.To learn more about the award-winning practice and how Goldman Lawyers can support your international legal needs,visit:🔹 www.goldman-lawyers.com🔹 www.jas-sekhon.com

