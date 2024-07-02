Goldman Law Launches Revolutionary "Guided Self-Help" for Family Law - Cut Legal Fees by 50%
We are thrilled to announce our new initiative - Guided Self-Help for Family law! A ground-breaking approach, for individuals who self-represent in legal matters saving up to 50% in legal fees".”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldman Law is excited to announce the launch of a pioneering service, "Guided Self-Help" (GSH) for Family Law. This innovative service aims to provide individuals and families with the necessary tools and resources to navigate the complex world of family law on their own, without the need for expensive legal representation.
What is Guided Self-Help?
GSH is a self-help program that offers step-by-step guidance and support to individuals facing family law issues such as divorce, child custody, and child support and is designed for individuals who can't afford full legal representation or prefer partial self-representation in family law matters. It provides expert legal advice and assistance aligned with their budget and circumstances.
How Can This Save 50% in Legal Fees?
GSH guides individuals on tasks such as requesting standard disclosure, issuing subpoenas, and addressing issues concerning children. These tasks can become protracted and costly without expert help. By self-representing with professional guidance, clients can significantly reduce their legal expenses.
One of the key advantages of GSH is its affordability. With the rising costs of legal fees, many individuals and families are unable to access the legal help they need. GSH aims to bridge this gap by providing a cost-effective alternative that empowers individuals to handle their own legal matters.
Additionally, GSH offers a level of privacy and confidentiality that may not be possible with traditional legal representation.
GSH will greatly benefit the community by providing a much-needed service that is accessible, affordable, and user-friendly and will also empower individuals and families to take control of their legal matters and achieve fair and just outcomes.
Individuals and families facing family law issues should learn more about GSH and with this revolutionary service, individuals will feel more confident and empowered to navigate the complexities of family law and pave the way for a more just and equitable legal system.
