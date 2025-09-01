SOCHi Approved for Online Certified Medical Administrative Assistant Program

Train for a healthcare career with SOCHi's certified Medical Administrative Assistant program. ACCET-accredited, financial aid available. Apply today!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California Health Institute (SOCHi) is proud to announce the launch of its Certified Medical Administrative Assistant (CMAA) program in an online format. This development reflects SOCHi's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education for aspiring healthcare professionals, no matter their location.The online CMAA program is designed to equip students with the skills required to excel in administrative roles within the healthcare industry. From mastering medical terminology to handling insurance processing, students will graduate with the competencies needed to support the smooth operation of medical practices. This flexible online format now enables individuals to pursue their education at their own pace, allowing them to balance other personal or professional commitments."At SOCHi, we are always exploring innovative ways to make education more inclusive and adaptable for all students. Our new online CMAA program is a testament to this mission, allowing students to gain real-world skills from anywhere," said Jessica Kallio, Academic and Administrative Dean of SOCHI.SOCHi’s CMAA program stands out through a blend of comprehensive coursework and hands-on virtual training, bridging the gap between education and practical application. Students enrolled in the program will benefit from an industry-aligned curriculum and receive support from experienced instructors. Additionally, the program includes preparation for the CMAA certification exam, a credential highly valued by employers in the medical administration field.Prospective students can take advantage of SOCHi’s robust online learning platform, offering an engaging virtual classroom experience complemented by interactive sessions, detailed video tutorials, and 24/7 access to course resources. Financial aid is available for those who qualify, ensuring financial barriers don’t hinder access to this valuable career training.The CMAA program is now open for enrollment, with courses scheduled to begin on August 20.In Addition, SOCHI offers tailored programs in Massage Therapy , Medical Assisting, and Physical Therapy Aide training, all designed to fast-track students toward meaningful employment in the healthcare industry. These programs provide students with real-world experience using the same equipment they’ll encounter on the job, ensuring graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of their chosen professions."At SOCHI, we are committed to equipping our students with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the essential and rewarding field of healthcare," said Jessica Kallio, Academic and Administrative Dean of SOCHI. "Our students are not just learning a trade; they are joining a community of professionals dedicated to making a difference in people’s lives."One of SOCHI's key advantages is the efficient timeline of its programs, with some certifications achievable in as little as eight months. This enables students to transition smoothly into the workforce without compromising the quality or depth of their education. Additionally, students receive detailed career assistance, including resume-building workshops and connections to leading employers in the greater Los Angeles area and the San Fernando Valley.About SOCHiThe Southern California Health Institute (SOCHi) has been a leader in career-focused education for nearly three decades, offering high-quality allied health programs that prepare students for a diverse range of medical and wellness careers. Based in North Hollywood, CA, SOCHi is dedicated to cultivating compassionate professionals who are ready to make a positive impact in their communities. To learn more, visit www.sochi.edu

