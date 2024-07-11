Los Angeles SEO® Earns Registered Trademark Status from USPTO
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles SEO® is proud to announce that it has officially been granted a registered trademark by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) as of July 9, 2024. This significant milestone underscores our commitment to excellence and solidifies our standing as a leading authority in the digital marketing industry.
A Milestone in Our Journey
Founded in 2013 by Sasan Raeisi, a seasoned IT director with over 20 years of experience, Los Angeles SEO® has dedicated itself to providing performance-driven, transparent, and results-oriented internet marketing services. Our mission has always been to help businesses enhance their online presence and achieve measurable success.
Our Unique Value Proposition
Los Angeles SEO® stands out in the crowded digital marketing space through our unwavering commitment to delivering tangible results. Our achievements include:
Generating over $50 million in revenue for our clients.
Securing more than 5 million leads.
Facilitating over 1 million qualified calls.
These accomplishments are a testament to our tailored marketing strategies that drive real business growth.
Commitment to Excellence
Our success is built on three core values:
Performance-Driven Solutions - We deliver measurable results that align with our clients' business goals.
Transparency - We ensure that our clients are always informed and involved.
Dedicated Expertise - Our specialist team stays ahead of the curve in digital marketing techniques.
Industry Partnerships
Our collaborations with industry giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta, HubSpot, and WordPress further enhance our capabilities. These partnerships ensure that we remain at the forefront of the latest trends and technological advancements in digital marketing.
Success Stories
Southern California Health Institute (SOCHI)
In September 2017, SOCHI partnered with Los Angeles SEO® to expand its reach. Our targeted digital marketing strategies led to increased visibility, higher engagement, and improved conversion rates. Today, SOCHI attracts more prospective students and solidifies its reputation in the health and wellness industry.
Colonial Agency
In 2020, Colonial Agency faced significant challenges in gaining nationwide recognition. Through our comprehensive strategy—including website design enhancement, SEO, Google Ads, branding, email marketing, and social media marketing—Colonial Agency transformed into a national powerhouse. The result? Increased traffic, quality leads, and robust brand recognition across the country.
Looking Ahead
The granting of our registered trademark is a significant step forward for Los Angeles SEO®. It protects our brand and reinforces our commitment to providing superior digital marketing services. We look forward to continuing to help businesses thrive in the digital age.
About Los Angeles SEO®
In a world where digital presence can make or break a business, Los Angeles SEO® stands as a beacon of excellence in internet marketing. Founded in 2013 by Sasan Raeisi, our company has consistently delivered performance-driven, transparent, and dedicated services to our clients. Our partnerships with industry giants such as Google and Microsoft have further solidified our position as a leader in the digital marketing space.
For more information about Los Angeles SEO® and our services, visit our losangelesseoinc.com.
