Toyooka City Revs up for Another of Asia's Largest Theater Festivals

Folklore Performance ©︎Ayaka TOMOKANE Takeno Beach and Fishing Village Eirakukan Kabuki Theater

TOYOOKA, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Toyooka Theater Festival , located in Toyooka City just north of Osaka and Kyoto, is scheduled to be held from September 11th to 23rd.The Toyooka Theater Festival is one of the largest theater festivals in Asia. Hosting performances in Japanese, English, French, and other languages, the festival provides a sense of belonging and community among fellow art lovers who visit the area regardless of language.In addition to Director’s Program multilingual performances, the Toyooka Theater Festival continues to make art accessibility a mission priority. Public Fringe Programs are spread throughout Toyooka City and other nearby rural towns and cities. Coupled with the natural and dramatic beauty of locations such as Takeno Beach and the tattoo-friendly hot spring town of Kinosaki Onsen , visitors can enjoy an assortment of performances ranging from international collaborative works, traditional folklore, and street shows.In 2024, 132 programs from 7 different countries were presented at various venues throughout Toyooka City. A total audience of 36,225 guests enjoyed the festival.For information on tickets and performances, please check the official Toyooka Theater Festival website: https://toyooka-theaterfestival.jp/en/ Access: Toyooka City can be reached in 2.5 hours by JR Limited Express trains from Kyoto and Osaka.

