Treasures from history's most important cultures star in Artemis Fine Arts' June 27 online auction

Huge Eastern Roman Empire mosaic panel depicting leaping hound, circa 3rd-5th century CE. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000 Rare and important Greek Corinthian helmet, circa 6th-5th century BCE. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000 Pair of 22K+ gold bracelets from the Ptolemaic period (circa 3rd-1st century BCE). Published in The Royal Gold of Ancient Egypt (Müller and Thiem, 1999). Estimate: $40,000-$80,000 Khmer Empire, Cambodia, reddish sandstone stele with image of Hindu deity Ganesha reclining in serene abandon beneath a finely carved foliate torana. Circa 12th century CE. Estimate: $19,000-$28,500 Pair of Pre-Columbian Zacatecas culture (Jalisco, Mexico) hollow pottery figures, circa 100 BCE to 250 CE. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000

The massive Roman mosaic panel depicting a leaping hound dates to around the 3rd to 5th century CE. It probably once adorned the floor of a Roman villa, bathhouse or dining area.” — Teresa Dodge, Executive Director, Artemis Fine Arts

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artemis Fine Arts, the Colorado auction house known internationally as a premier authority in the field of ancient and ethnographic art, will host a June 27 online auction featuring 329 lots of antiquities, cultural artworks and relics from many of the world’s greatest and most influential civilizations. The beautifully curated selection includes Egyptian, Greek and Roman and Etruscan artifacts; Near Eastern and Asian pieces, and superior examples of African, Oceanic, Native American, Pre-Columbian and Spanish colonial art. The contemporary visual art category is led by coveted Picasso pottery, a Lynn Heitler abstract painting, and three artworks by an African-American master of the self-taught realm, Jimmy Lee Sudduth.The auction’s timeline begins in Ancient Egypt, with a fascinating array that includes a wood ushabti of Lady Anhai, Chantress of Amun; a Late Dynastic wood mummy mask with chinstraps, and a stunning pair of 22K+ gold bracelets from the Ptolemaic period (circa 3rd-1st century BCE). Crafted from thick, twisted gold wire and terminating in elaborately-modeled lions’ heads, these sophisticated bracelets are published in The Royal Gold of Ancient Egypt (Müller and Thiem, 1999) and are estimated at $40,000-$80,000. Also, an outstanding Egyptian bas-relief stone panel with two female figures shown in profile dates from the New Kingdom, 18th Dynasty, reign of Amenhotep I, circa 1525-1506 BCE. Finely carved from pink limestone, it bears the hieroglyphic inscription Nes-Noub, perhaps referencing a divinity or royal authority. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000A wonderful Greek marble sculpture of an eagle – a sacred symbol of Zeus – is from the Hellenistic to Early Roman Period, circa 2nd century BCE to 1st century CE. Portrayed in a vigilant stance, the bird’s wings are folded neatly at its sides and its head is raised in solemn authority. Its stylized plumage has been meticulously carved in layers, with incised detail work across the chest, wings and back. The 24-inch-tall avian stands atop its original plinth, which is carved on two faces with crisp ancient Greek inscriptions recording the names of both the dedicants and the honored individual. It is expected to sell in the $35,000-$45,000 range.From roughly the same period, a pair of gorgeous Hellenistic gold earrings from the Eastern Mediterranean or Greece, expresses a truly timeless design. Each earring is composed of a rounded hoop with a suspended pendant of elaborate floral design centered with a rich, red cabochon oval garnet. The gems are set in high bezels surrounded by elegant looped filigree or petal-like extensions, each terminating in a curled tendril below. In their time, these earrings would have been luxury items, just as they are today. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000“Breathtaking” is the only way to describe a huge (75in wide by 63in high) Eastern Roman Empire mosaic panel depicting a leaping hound. Dating to circa 3rd-5th century CE, the artwork is composed of hand-cut tesserae in shades of terracotta, cream, black and ochre. The muscular dog is shown in full stride, surrounded by rhythmic floral motifs in a geometric arrangement. At one time, the panel likely adorned the floor of a Roman villa, bathhouse or dining area. It comes to auction with an estimate of $30,000-$40,000.A trove of premium-quality ancient Chinese, Southeast Asian and Indian art has been chosen for inclusion in this sale. A Chinese Song to Ming Dynasty temple fresco depicts a celestial attendant in layered robes and billowing scarves offering a scholar’s rock on a tray. Composed of pigment on plaster and dating to circa 13th(?)-16th century CE, its brushwork suggests the stylistic influences of the great Tang master Wu Daozi (Wu Tao-tzu), whose legacy deeply reflected Buddhist visual traditions. Estimate: $22,000-$30,000From the Khmer Empire, Cambodia, comes a circa-12th-century reddish sandstone stele with the image of Hindu deity Ganesha reclining in serene abandon beneath a finely carved foliate torana (ornamental gateway). This depiction aligns with Khmer devotional art that portrayed gods in celestial ease as opposed to fierce conquests. The upper register of the artwork is filled with multiple lines of deeply-incised Khmer script in a style typical of 11th-13th century epigraphic tradition. Estimate: $19,000-$28,500Several examples of rare and important Greek armor will be offered, including an impressive circa 6th-5th century BCE Corinthian helmet. Hand-hammered from a single sheet of bronze, its details include a classic nose guard, long eyebrows in low relief, and a distinct ridge around front to back. Its height, with its included custom stand, is 14 inches. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000From an even earlier period, a bronze sword with a mace pommel dates to the late Luristan to early Archaemenid period, circa 8th century BCE, and originated in Asia/northwestern Iran. This superb – and deadly – long-bladed sword has a pronounced mid-rib and five additional shorter ribs and grooves, and tapers to a sharp tip. The grip was created with geometric openwork on each side, and on the pommel sits a large limestone ball that enables the sword to do double duty as a stone mace. One of the finest Late Bronze Age weapons ever to be offered by Artemis Fine Arts, the 25¼-inch sword is nearly identical to one that was sold by Christie’s on June 8, 2001. Its pre-auction estimate is $8,000-$15,000.Moving to the New World and Pre-Columbian civilizations, an unqualified auction highlight is the pair of Zacatecas (Jalisco, Mexico) hollow pottery figures of a male and female dating to circa 100 BCE-250 CE. The figures present nude, with vibrant red slip serving as the ground for further cream and black linear and geometric motifs across the chest, legs, arms and heads of each. Bearing a close similarity to a pair sold at Sotheby’s 2017 sale of the Edwin and Cherie Silver collection, the figures offered by Artemis Fine Arts have been assigned a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$15,000.As the timeline progresses toward contemporary times, the Revolutionary War-era comes into distinct focus by means of a circa late-18th-century officer’s sword . Either American or English, its carved grip was dyed a striking green by its maker and is surmounted by a finely-cast sterling silver pommel in the form of a hound’s head. The weapon is attributed to renowned cutler John Bailey, who is best known for having crafted George Washington’s elegant battle sword. The auction entry’s gently-curved, single-edged blade is of a classic hanger type that was widely favored by officers from both sides of the Atlantic during the American Revolutionary War period. Its length is 31½ inches and its silver quality is 93%. Remarkably, it has been with the same American family for more than two centuries, tracing back to First Lieutenant Samuel Blackman Jr. (1759-1837) of the First Connecticut Continental Regiment. Most recently it has been in a Colorado Springs, Colo., private collection, preceded by descent from the owner’s grandfather. Estimate: $50,000-$80,000The visual art section of the sale is well worth exploring and includes two featured pieces of pottery designed by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973). Pichet Zoomorph (Zoomorphic Pitcher) is a 12½-inch-tall hand-painted and glazed earthenware vessel of avian form and was made at Madoura pottery works in Vallauris, France, where all Picasso pottery was made. It is number 26 from an edition of 50, with the date 11-1-54 shown on the neck of the vessel under a black glaze. Further, it is inscribed EDITION PICASSO 26/50, and marked MADOURA PLEIN FEU and stamped EDITION PICASSO on its underside. Its provenance includes a Gap, France, private collection; with previous acquisition prior to 2005. Estimate: $30,000-$60,000One of three paintings in the auction by African-American self-taught artist Jimmy Lee Sudduth (Alabama, 1910-2007) is titled Farmer Playing Drums. It is composed of house paint and sand on plywood and measures 48 by 24 inches. The acclaimed Alabama artist hand-signed the work on the subject’s overalls. Estimate: $1,800-$2,500Artemis Fine Arts’ Friday, June 27, 2025 Exceptional Ancient, Ethnographic & Fine Art Auction will start at 8am MT/ 10am ET. Absentee bidding is currently in progress. The company ships worldwide and has its own in-house white-glove packing and shipping department to ensure quality control, however customs-clearance issues prevent shipment of goods to Germany, Switzerland or Australia. Also, it should be noted that Artemis is unable to ship ancient items to their country of origin (e.g., Egyptian pieces to Egypt, Greek pieces to Greece, etc.). View all lots, with detailed, authoritative descriptions and multiple photos, in the online catalog. For additional information on any auction item, call Teresa Dodge at 720-890-7700 or email teresa@artemisfinearts.com. Bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers.

